Preview: Grizzlies at Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies have their sights on clinching a Western Conference playoff spot when they visit the Phoenix Suns in Monday’s showdown. The Grizzlies have a one-game lead over the Suns for the final postseason berth in the West and can claim it by eliminating Phoenix. The Suns suffered a road loss to Dallas on Saturday that leaves them in a must-win situation over the last two regular-season games as Memphis already owns the tiebreaker.

The Grizzlies reduced their magic number to one by posting a 102-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday that left them excited about the second game of a road back-to-back. “It’s going to be a good test to go to Phoenix and play a team that is fighting for the same goal and can get hot really quick,” center Marc Gasol said after the win over the Lakers. The Suns could have entered Monday’s clash in a tie with the Grizzlies but let a 13-point third-quarter lead slip away against Dallas. Guard Eric Bledsoe scored 29 points but committed seven turnovers and missed a tying free throw in the final minute.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (48-32): Point guard Mike Conley bounced back from a poor effort against Philadelphia – two points on 0-of-3 shooting – to score 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and hand out eight assists against the Lakers. Conley has excelled against the Suns this season, averaging 20 points and nine assists, and he matched his career high of 31 points in a 104-99 victory on Jan. 10. Even with the lackluster showing against the 76ers mixed in, Conley is averaging 18.2 points with three 20-point outings over the last five games.

ABOUT THE SUNS (47-33): Phoenix wasn’t even supposed to be in the hunt for a playoff berth this season but it will be a painful conclusion if the Suns fall short. Phoenix was in a good position before losing its last two outings to San Antonio and Dallas and now will need help to get in even if it defeats the Grizzlies. “It seems like we worked hard all season for nothing,” guard Gerald Green told reporters after the loss to the Mavericks. “It’s disappointing.” Point guard Goran Dragic is struggling with an ankle injury but will continue to play as long as the Suns have a shot at the postseason.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis is 3-0 against the Suns this season and has won six of the last eight meetings.

2. Bledsoe is averaging 24.6 points on 59.5 percent shooting over the last five games, including two games of 30 points and one of 29.

3. Grizzlies SF Mike Miller is averaging 16 points on 13-of-18 shooting over the past two contests.

PREDICTION: Suns 101, Grizzlies 99