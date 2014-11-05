Preview: Grizzlies at Suns

Zach Randolph has a double-double in all four games and the Memphis Grizzlies have yet to suffer a loss as they visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Grizzlies are 4-0 for the first time in franchise history and are allowing a league-low 85 points per game. Phoenix posted a road win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and begins a five-game homestand with the contest against the Grizzlies.

Memphis is one of three NBA teams that has yet to suffer a loss, and the play of Randolph and center Marc Gasol has been a big factor. Randolph is averaging 18.5 points and 12.3 rebounds, while Gasol has topped 20 points three times and is averaging 22.5 points. The Suns had three players scored more than 20 points in the 112-106 win over the Lakers – Gerald Green (26), Markieff Morris (23) and Isaiah Thomas (22).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (4-0): Defense has been a priority over the past two seasons and Memphis is once again playing a tenacious style. The Grizzlies held New Orleans to 33.7 percent from the field and have limited their last two opponents to 34.8. “We try and get the stops when we need them and I thought we did a great job of that,” guard Tony Allen told reporters after the New Orleans game. “As far as playing in the mud, I think its to our favor when we play like that.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (3-1): Green had his best game of the season with his performance against the Lakers when he went 11-of-19 from the field. The reserve swingman struggled over Phoenix’s first three games and only made 11-of-33 shots, including 3-of-15 from 3-point range. Green set career highs for scoring average (15.8) and 3-pointers (204) in his first season with the Suns and also is the team’s best leaper.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis won all four meetings last season but Phoenix is 28-9 at home against the Grizzlies.

2. Phoenix G Eric Bledsoe is 8-of-30 shooting over the past three games.

3. Memphis G Courtney Lee (concussion) has missed two games and is questionable to play against the Suns.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 92, Suns 89