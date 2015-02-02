Preview: Grizzlies at Suns

The red-hot Memphis Grizzlies look to register their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Memphis possesses the second-best record in the Western Conference, has a solid 14-7 road mark and delivered an impressive 85-74 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Phoenix has won 16 of its last 23 games but suffered one of the defeats on Saturday when a soft second half led to a 106-87 road loss against the Golden State Warriors.

Before holding the Thunder to 74 points, Memphis held the Denver Nuggets to 69 points two nights earlier to began back-to-back stellar defensive efforts. “There’s an incredible energy right now,” point guard Mike Conley told reporters. “We’ve set a standard. You’ve got to play to a certain level defensively as a group. If one guy falls below that line, they feel out of place.” Phoenix is playing at home for the ninth time in 10 games and possesses a 15-9 mark.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (35-12): Power forward Zach Randolph is on a tear and recorded 21 points and 18 rebounds against Oklahoma City for his 12th consecutive double-double. “I’m just playing,” Randolph told reporters. “I’m feeling good out there and guys are just giving me the ball. I feel like I’m still in my prime.” Randolph’s roll began after he returned from a knee injury and Memphis hopes Conley will hit his groove after playing against the Thunder following two games on the bench with a sprained left wrist.

ABOUT THE SUNS (28-21): Phoenix continues to hold the eighth-place position in the Western Conference with New Orleans and Oklahoma City looming behind. The Suns lacked energy in the second half against Golden State and they finished at 36.3 percent shooting from the field while setting a season low with 87 points. Among the struggling players were guard Goran Dragic, who had just 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting while committing seven of Phoenix’s 22 turnovers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies are 2-0 against Phoenix this season and have won the last six meetings.

2. Suns PF Markieff Morris had 17 points and 11 rebounds against Golden State for his second straight double-double.

3. Memphis G Vince Carter (foot) will miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, Suns 95