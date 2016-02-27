Preview: Grizzlies at Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies have dominated Phoenix in recent seasons and look to defeat the host Suns for the ninth consecutive time when the teams meet Saturday. Memphis prevailed 95-93 in this season’s first meeting between the teams and enters this matchup with 15 victories in its last 20 games.

The Grizzlies are playing at a faster pace since losing center Marc Gasol (foot) for the season and averaged 120 points and made 26 3-point baskets while notching consecutive victories over the Los Angeles Lakers. “The one thing that we’re doing a great job of is sharing the ball. We’re making the game easy for each other,” veteran swingman Vince Carter said after Friday’s 112-95 victory. “We have a lot of guys here who can score, a lot of guys who can shoot the ball.” Phoenix has been in a free fall for more than two months and has lost 26 of its last 28 games. Thursday’s 116-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets was the club’s 13th straight, matching the dubious franchise single-season record set to open the 1996-97 campaign, and a loss to Memphis would match the franchise’s overall losing streak of 14 games.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (34-23): Speeding up the offensive pace has meant more minutes for Carter, and the 39-year-old is suddenly flourishing. He scored a season-high 19 points and made 5-of-7 3-pointers in Friday’s 112-95 victory over the Lakers and is averaging 14 points during the last five contests. Forward P.J. Hairston, acquired from the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 18, also is thriving and has made nine 3-pointers in the past two games while averaging 19 points.

ABOUT THE SUNS (14-44): Interim coach Earl Watson is winless in nine games since replacing fired Jeff Hornacek and Phoenix’s fortunes continue to sink. “It’s like boxing,” Suns forward Mirza Teletovic told reporters. “Somebody beats you up pretty bad. Next fight, you come kind of with more caution and you don’t have the same confidence and you kind of duck more.” Teletovic had his best outing of the season against the Nets — his former club — with season highs of 30 points and 11 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have prevailed in five consecutive visits to Phoenix.

2. Phoenix rookie SG Devin Booker is just 11-of-42 shooting in four games since the All-Star break.

3. Memphis G Tony Allen (knee) likely will miss his fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 108, Suns 101