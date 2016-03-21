Preview: Grizzlies at Suns

The Phoenix Suns are still trying to reach the 20-victory mark and could reach that low-bar milestone if they can defeat the Memphis Grizzlies for the third straight time on Monday. Phoenix was in a rut in which it lost 28 of 30 games before stunning the Grizzlies 111-106 on Feb. 27, and followed up with a 109-100 victory eight nights later in Memphis.

The Grizzlies received a lift on Saturday when power forward Zach Randolph returned from a knee injury and contributed a season-best 28 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists for the first triple-double of his career in a 113-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Randolph’s big performance enabled Memphis to break a four-game losing streak and the Grizzlies are hoping the veteran can lead them down the stretch with point guard Mike Conley (Achilles) and center Marc Gasol (season-ending foot surgery) out of the lineup. Phoenix is a respectable 5-6 beginning with the first win over Memphis and recorded a 95-90 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Point guard Brandon Knight scored 22 points against the Lakers and has been in double digits in four of five games since returning from a sports hernia injury.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (40-30): Randolph had never previously had more than eight assists in a game in his 15 NBA seasons before being a do-it-all standout against the Clippers after missing the previous seven games. “I can’t believe he’s never gotten one before,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger told reporters. “It does go to show you how his game has evolved.” Randolph was a go-to scorer most of his career, averaging more than 20 points five times, and the Grizzlies may be ready to rely on him with the injuries diminishing the team’s scoring ability.

ABOUT THE SUNS (19-50): The recent stretch of playing better could end up limiting Phoenix’s positioning in the NBA draft lottery but the players don’t want to hear such chatter. “We’re not trying to get ping-pong balls. That’s not a big deal to us,” rookie shooting guard Devin Booker told reporters. “We’re trying to build and get ready for next year. Hopefully the guy we get will be able to come in and work with us. But we’re trying to take this thing to the next level and turn it around.” Booker has displayed he’s a building block for the future and he poured in 27 points during the March 6 victory over the Grizzlies.

1. Suns C Alex Len averaged 20.5 points and 16 rebounds in the two recent wins over the Grizzlies.

2. Memphis SF Matt Barnes will return from a one-game suspension tied to his actions near the end of a loss to Milwaukee last Thursday.

3. Booker is just 8-of-32 from the field over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 108, Suns 101