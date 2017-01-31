Conley pours in 38 as Grizzlies sink Suns

PHOENIX -- He didn't get the last basket for a 40-point night, but Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley did just about everything else he wanted on Monday.

Conley scored a career-high 38 points and hit seven of Memphis' 16 3-pointers before leaving with five minutes left in a 115-96 win over the slumping Phoenix Suns.

"I almost made one off the glass, it rolled around forever," said Conley, who tied a career high with seven 3-pointers and added a game-high nine assists. "It was just one of those nights when I had it going. The guys were so unselfish getting me the ball and telling me to shoot it every time I touched it.

"I was trying to (get to 40 points), and I knew I was coming out so I said, 'I gotta shoot it every time I get it.' It was fun to be in that kind of environment."

It was Conley's fourth 30-point game of the season for Memphis, which led by as many as 30 points and won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 6-8.

"He's had a few games like this, and I'm giving him the green light to do it all the time, he always has that opportunity," Memphis coach David Fizdale said. "I love it when he's aggressive, and he really inspires the guys when he plays like that."

Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph added 18 points each for the Grizzlies, who sank 10 or more 3-pointers for the 24th time this season. Memphis (29-21) beat Phoenix for the 10th time in the past 12 meetings.

"Offensively, Mike got off, and that made it easier for us," Gasol said. "But our defense did a good job of containing their backcourt and making them do something outside their game (while feeling) uncomfortable."

Memphis hit 16 of 28 3-point attempts in the game, one shy of the franchise record of 17 made threes. Seven of the 10 Grizzlies who played during the first three quarters had at least one 3-pointer.

"I will bet we gave up 10 corner 3-pointers. We can't do that," Suns coach Earl Watson said. "Familiar faces for them -- Mike Conley, Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol -- all had significant games, big-time games."

Randolph had a pair of rare dunks in the game, bringing a loud response from the Memphis bench.

"He looked really good. I see that athleticism coming back," Conley said with a smile. "He's getting younger and younger."

Fizdale said, "I told him in the locker room, 'You thought about the takeoff but you didn't think about the landing.' We call him twinkle toes for a reason. How can you not root for Zebo."

Devin Booker had 22 points to lead the Suns, who lost their fourth straight overall and third straight at home. Marquese Chriss had a career-high 20 points, Eric Bledsoe 14 and P.J. Tucker had 11 before he was ejected with two technical fouls with 6:27 left in the game.

"Mike Conley was the general tonight," Booker said. "He was picking apart our team. It's easy to have a game plan in practice, but until you are actually going up against a player like Conley or Marc Gasol, it's different. They were hot today, and it was tough on us."

The Suns (15-33) have allowed at least 112 points in their four straight losses.

"On the defensive end we lost focus, me included," Chriss said. "Their wing players were diving into the post and doing well at finding the extra pass. I think we were closing out a little late and it got away from us."

Phoenix was within 31-28 after one quarter, but the second quarter belonged to Conley and the Grizzlies. Conley had eight straight points, including two 3-pointers, and Randolph capped a quick 11-2 run with a 3-pointer to give Memphis a 45-35 lead.

Conley had 14 of his 23 first-half points in the quarter, and his 9-foot floater with 30.7 seconds left gave Memphis its biggest lead to that point at 59-46.

Memphis stretched the margin to as many as 20 three times in the third quarter and to 30 at 109-79 on a Gasol dunk 6:16 left to play.

NOTES: After missing the first 49 games of the season following surgery on his left ankle, Grizzlies F Brandan Wright was cleared to play Monday. He scored six points in five minutes off the bench. ... Memphis F JaMychal Green, bothered by a right knee injury, was able to start. He finished with seven points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes. ... G Devin Booker (25.4 points per game in January) became the first Phoenix player to average 25 points for an entire month since Amar'e Stoudemire (26.4) in April 2010. G Eric Bledsoe averaged 24.4 points in January. The last time two Suns averaged 25 points a game for the same calendar month was Walter Davis (27.9) and Larry Nance (27.8) in April 1987. ... Memphis C Marc Gasol averaged 29.1 points over the previous seven games. He broke his brother Pau's franchise record for most points in a five span with 161 from Jan. 15-25.