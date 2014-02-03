Preview: Grizzlies at Thunde

Kevin Durant had his string of 30 point games come to an end on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder finally had their winning streak come to an end on Saturday at Washington. The Thunder will look to begin another streak when they host the surging Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The Grizzlies are winners of six straight and 11 of 12 and posted a 99-90 win over Milwaukee on Saturday despite point guard Mike Conley sitting out with a sprained ankle.

Conley suffered a grade 2 sprain of his right ankle on Friday and will likely be unavailable for the next week, leaving the Grizzlies without their primary ballhandler against Durant and company. Oklahoma City had won 10 straight before finally running out of gas in the 96-81 setback to the Wizards, which included an uncharacteristic 8-of-21 performance from Durant. (Washington) made me see a crowd,  Durant told reporters. There were a few shots that I should have hit. I had some good looks, but they did a good job. 

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (26-20): Conley s injury cast a shadow over back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday, and the competition undoubtedly gets tougher when Memphis goes from the worst team in the league in Milwaukee to the best in Oklahoma City. Nick Calathes got the first chance to start in Conley s absence and recorded a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. I knew Coach (Dave Joerger) had a lot of confidence in me,  Calathes told reporters. He started me. That showed me he had a lot of confidence in me. My job was to run the team. Obviously, I m not going to fill Mike Conley s role. ¦ The big thing was to just get the win and not turn the ball over. 

ABOUT THE THUNDER (38-11): Oklahoma City does not have any sympathy for a team missing a point guard as Russell Westbrook continues to sit out following knee surgery. Reggie Jackson is playing well in Westbrook s absence but it was Durant getting all the headlines with a string of 12 straight games scoring 30 or more points. Durant s streak was broken only because the team was playing so well on Friday, when he scored 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting in the first three quarters and sat out the fourth in a 120-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The second night of a back-to-back proved to be difficult for the entire Thunder squad, which struggled to 39.7 percent from the field at Washington.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies are allowing an average of 86.3 points in their last six games.

2. The teams split the first two meetings this season, with Memphis taking a 90-87 decision at home in the latest encounter on Jan. 14.

3. Oklahoma City F Serge Ibaka has blocked at least four shots in five of the last eight games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 98, Grizzlies 91