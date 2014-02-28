Preview: Grizzlies at Thunde

The return of point guard Russell Westbrook coinciding with a six-game homestand was supposed to be good news for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Yet, while Westbrook has played well, his team is struggling mightily going into Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder dropped to 0-3 on the homestand — its longest home losing streak in nearly five years — after falling apart late in a 114-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies come in on a high following a 108-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers that was well in hand for most of the night. Memphis remains on the periphery of the playoff picture in the competitive Western Conference, sitting just a half-game back of the eighth-place Phoenix Suns. It’s the fourth and final meeting of the season between the teams, with the Thunder leading 2-1 following an 86-77 triumph Feb. 3.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SPSO (Memphis), FSOK (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (32-24): Memphis is still in the hunt for a postseason berth thanks to the third-best defense in the NBA (94.6 points per game against), but won’t have much of a chance in the playoffs if it can’t get a boost from its 28th-ranked offense. To that end, the Grizzlies had to be encouraged with their attack against the Lakers; all 10 players who saw the court finished with at least six points, led by Courtney Lee with 18 and Tony Allen with 17. Mike Conley leads the team at 17.7 points per game, but had just seven on 3-of-11 shooting versus Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (43-15): With the number of advanced metrics in play, a statistic can be found to support or discredit just about any opinion. Case in point: The Thunder rank last in the NBA at contesting opposing jumpshots, according to SportVu data — but head coach Scott Brooks doesn’t really care. “We’ve been one of the better defensive teams the last three years,” he told The Oklahoman. “ ... I do focus exclusively on defensive field-goal percentage and last I checked a couple games ago, we were second in the league (43 percent shooting against).”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Neither team has scored more than 90 points in either of their last two encounters.

2. Westbrook has averaged 17 points in just over 26 minutes in three games since returning from his latest knee injury.

3. Thunder F Kevin Durant is averaging 33 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists in February.

PREDICTION: Thunder 97, Grizzlies 92