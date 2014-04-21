Preview: Grizzlies at Thunde

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the only home team to win on Saturday’s first day of the NBA playoffs and seek to take a 2-0 lead when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in the best-of-seven Western Conference series. Oklahoma City jumped out to a big lead and survived a second-half surge by Memphis before using a strong finishing kick to record a 100-86 victory. Forward Kevin Durant started the series strong with 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Memphis needs better performances from big men Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol, who were a combined 14-of-40 from the field in the opener. Randolph had 21 points and 11 rebounds but was just 7-of-21 shooting and also missed five free throws while Gasol (16 points) was mostly a nonfactor while going 7-of-19 from the field. Oklahoma City’s bench didn’t have a double-digit performer but received decent contributions from guard Reggie Jackson (nine points, eight rebounds, four assists), forward Caron Butler (nine points, five rebounds) and center Steven Adams (three blocks). The Grizzlies got 13 points off the bench from guard Tony Allen but forward Mike Miller had just three points on 1-of-6 shooting.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Tennessee (Memphis), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES: Memphis dominated the first 15-plus minutes of the second half as it cut a 22-point halftime deficit to two early in the fourth quarter. But a poor first half in which it shot just 25 percent from the field crippled matters from the outset. “We’ve got to make adjustments to get off to a better start,” Randolph told reporters. “We can’t exert so much energy trying to come back from 20 points. It’s the first game. We’ve got to stick together. We’ve been here before. We know what we’ve got to do and come out and be ready for Monday.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER: Point guard Russell Westbrook missed the second-round series in which Memphis disposed of Oklahoma City in five games last season and was intent on making a difference in the opener. Westbrook scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half when the Thunder led by as many 25 points and finished with 10 rebounds. He was displeased with his third-quarter performance but was back on his game in the fourth when Oklahoma City reasserted control. “We did a great job of just coming out and hitting them first,” Westbrook told reporters. “They’re a physical team and we did a great job of going by our game plan.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder blocked 10 shots in Game 1, led by four from F Serge Ibaka.

2. Grizzlies F Tayshaun Prince played just four minutes in the opener due to a stomach virus and hopes to play in Game 2.

3. Durant has scored 30 or more points 23 times during the postseason.

PREDICTION: Thunder 103, Grizzlies 96