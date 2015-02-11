Preview: Grizzlies at Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies look to stay on the winning track when they hit the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies have won 10 of their last 11, including a 95-86 victory Tuesday over the Brooklyn Nets, to maintain their three-game lead atop the ultra-competitive Southwest Division. Memphis has held nine of its last 11 opponents to 90 points or less and can achieve its 40th win before the All-Star Break, which would be five weeks earlier than when it reached the mark last year.

Oklahoma City looks to move three games over .500 for the first time this season after downing the Denver Nuggets 124-114 on Monday night. The Thunder have won four of their last five to pull within one game of the Phoenix Suns, who currently occupy the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City has lost both meetings with Memphis, including an 85-74 setback Jan. 31, but have rattled off eight wins in their last nine games at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), Fox Sports Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (39-13): Zach Randolph recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals, while Courtney Lee added 15 points as Memphis forced 20 turnovers in the win over the Nets. Marc Gasol tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and 15th of the season, while Tony Allen went 5-of-5 from the floor en route to 12 points off the bench. Mike Conley was limited to a season-low two points on 1-of-8 shooting after scoring 21 points and dishing out six assists in his previous game.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (27-25): Kevin Durant matched a career high with seven 3-pointers en route to 40 points while Russell Westbrook added 26 to go along with nine assists in the win over the Nuggets. “Once I hit one, I feel like I‘m hot,” Durant told reporters. “My teammates were looking for me and setting screens for me.” Rookie Mitch McGary has filled in admirably for the injured Steven Adams as he recorded his second double-double in as many games by scoring 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds Monday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won three of the last four meetings in Oklahoma City.

2. The Grizzlies have won five of their last six on the road.

3. Westbrook is averaging 34.5 points in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 101, Grizzlies 99