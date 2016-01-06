Preview: Grizzlies at Thunder

Oklahoma City hopes to have superstar Kevin Durant back in action when it hosts Memphis on Wednesday. Durant sat out Monday’s 116-104 loss to Sacramento with a sprained right big toe, an injury he suffered in the previous game against Charlotte.

Fellow star Russell Westbrook struggled to fill the void against the Kings, shooting 6-of-23 from the floor and turning the ball over seven times as the Thunder fell for just the third time in 16 games. Included in that hot stretch is a 125-88 rout of the Grizzlies in Memphis on Dec. 8, when Durant hit 4-of-5 3-pointers en route to a game-high 32 points. The Grizzlies have been treading water since then and are 1-1 thus far on a three-game road trip, defeating Portland by a 91-78 margin on Monday. Zach Randolph carried the load with 26 points as Memphis snapped a three-game road losing streak with its best defensive effort this season.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (19-17): Randolph’s outstanding night in Portland, which included a season-high 18 rebounds, was his best since being moved to a bench role last month. “I‘m a team-first guy,” he told reporters. “It’s not about me, it’s about winning and whatever the coach thinks is best for the team. So that’s how I‘m approaching it.” While Randolph made 11-of-18 shots, the starting five combined to go 15-of-51.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (24-11): One positive in the loss to the Kings was the play of Anthony Morrow, who made his first start since Nov. 18 and responded with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The sharpshooter, who has struggled at times this season, has made at least three 3-pointers in four of his last six games. He hit his only long-range attempt in the rout of the Grizzlies last month, as Oklahoma City went 13-of-26 from beyond the arc.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Westbrook is 10-of-38 from the field since going 12-of-19 in a win over Phoenix on New Year’s Eve.

2. Grizzlies PG Mario Chalmers is averaging 24 points against the Thunder this season.

3. Oklahoma City entered Tuesday second in the league in scoring (108.5), while Memphis was second-to-last (96.0).

PREDICTION: Thunder 108, Grizzlies 99