Thunder 86, Grizzlies 77: Kevin Durant collected 31 points, eight assists and eight rebounds as host Oklahoma City ended Memphis  six-game winning streak.

Serge Ibaka added 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who have won 11 of their last 12 games. Durant went 11-of-21 from the field to get back to the 30-point plateau after missing the mark in back-to-back games.

Marc Gasol scored 13 points and Zach Randolph recorded 13 points and 13 boards to lead the Grizzlies. Courtney Lee added 11 points but Nick Calathes slumped to eight on 4-of-11 shooting in his second start in place of injured point guard Mike Conley (ankle).

Lee s basket with 4:54 left pulled Memphis within 78-75 before Durant scored four points in a 7-0 burst to push the lead back to double figures. The Grizzlies managed one field goal the rest of the way and turned it over four times in the final three minutes to help Oklahoma City put it away.

Memphis went without a field goal over the final 6:25 of the second quarter as Durant led a 20-4 run to send the Thunder into the break with a 51-36 lead. The Grizzlies found their rhythm again early in the third quarter and chopped the deficit to 62-57 before four points from Durant in the final minute helped give Oklahoma City a 69-61 lead heading into the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined to go 6-of-34 from 3-point range, with Durant struggling to 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. ¦ Memphis held its 11th straight opponent under 100 points - a string that began with a 90-87 triumph over Oklahoma City on Jan. 14. ¦ Thunder reserve C Steven Adams had four of the team s nine blocked shots.