Thunder 104, Grizzlies 84: Kevin Durant had 36 points and 10 rebounds as visiting Oklahoma City sailed past Memphis to even the first-round Western Conference series at three games apiece.

Russell Westbrook added 25 points and nine rebounds as the second-seeded Thunder led comfortably for the entire second half. Reggie Jackson scored 16 points while Steven Adams (five) and Serge Ibaka (four) combined to block nine shots for Oklahoma City, which hosts the decisive Game 7 on Saturday.

Marc Gasol scored 17 points and Zach Randolph added 16 for the Grizzlies, who lost point guard Mike Conley to a hamstring injury. James Johnson tallied 15 points and Tony Allen added 13 for seventh-seeded Memphis, which succumbed meekly after the series featured a record four consecutive overtime games.

Durant was the subject of a firestorm earlier in the day when The Oklahoman ran a headline terming him as “Mr. Unreliable.” He came out firing with 14 first-quarter points to set the tone and reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time in the series.

The Thunder rolled off a 14-2 burst late in the first half and took a 56-41 lead into the break. Ibaka’s driving basket pushed the advantage to 20 early in the third quarter and Oklahoma City took an 82-61 edge into the final stanza and cruised to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Conley suffered the injury to his right hamstring in the third quarter and briefly returned in the fourth before calling it a night 55 seconds later and heading to the locker room. … Durant was 11-of-23 from the field and 14-of-15 from the free-throw line. … Memphis shot just 37.3 percent from the field, including 3-of-14 from 3-point range.