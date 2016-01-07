Thunder 112, Grizzlies 94

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Forward Kevin Durant racked up 26 points and a game high 17 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an 112-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Durant shot only 9 of 18 from the field in a below average shooting performance by his standards. But in his first game back from a strained big toe, he used his activity on the backboards to find a way to make an impression on the game. He finished one rebound away from tying his career high.

Guard Russell Westbrook scored 20 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Guard Dion Waiters added 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting as the Thunder improved to 25-11.

Guard Mario Chalmers came off the bench to pace Memphis with 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Forward Matt Barnes scored 13 points and forward Zach Randoph scored 12 as the Grizzlies dropped to 19-18.

Before the game, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan was asked if Waiters would start to get less minutes due to the shooting slump he had been in. Donovan said Waiters brought much more to the team than just scoring and he didn’t want him to forget that.

Waiters proved Donovan’s point with an all-around first half. He compiled seven points, three assists and didn’t miss a shot.

Not only did Memphis not have an answer for Waiters, they could not slow down the entire Thunder squad. Eight different players from Oklahoma City scored as the they led 56-36 at halftime.

However, it was the Thunder’s defense that was the most impressive. The 36 points allowed was the least amount they had held a team to in the first half this season.

True to their nickname, Memphis tried to grind away at the deficit. Without any one player shooting well from the field, they used hustle points and offensive rebounding to close a 23 point lead down to 18 heading into the fourth quarter.

However, the Grizzlies didn’t have the offensive horses to make much more of a dent and the Thunder put the game away.

NOTES: Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant was back in the starting lineup Wednesday after missing one game with a strained right big toe. “He went through pretty much the entire shoot-around this morning; he did some extra work with our medical staff,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “He felt great.” ... Memphis G Mike Conley missed Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City with a hip-pointer. “Mike Conley has so many things going on right now,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said. “He is dinged up all over the place. It wasn’t like it just happened the other night.” ... In the seven games this season, Oklahoma City played without F Kevin Durant, G Russell Westbrook’s averages bump up from 25.3 points to 30.4, 7.3 assists to 10.1 and from 5.3 rebounds to 7.7. ... Since moving to the Memphis bench last month, 15-year veteran F Zach Randolph has grown into the role. “I‘m a team-first guy,” Randolph said. “It’s not about me, it’s about winning and whatever the coach thinks is best for the team. So that’s how I‘m approaching it.”