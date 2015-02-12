Thunder move 3 games over .500 with win over Grizzlies

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After starting the season 3-12 with their two best players out with injuries, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been trying to find themselves.

With its 105-88 victory Wednesday over the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, the Thunder find themselves close to where they want to be.

”We are playing good basketball, Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “I like the rhythm of the team right now. I think we are playing well. We have our guys back.”

Forward Kevin Durant paced the Thunder with 26 points and 10 rebounds, However, he had the leave the game early due to soreness in his right foot. Brooks didn’t seem worried about the health of the reigning MVP.

“He is a little sore,” Brooks said. “We’ve been very proactive on our imaging and things like that. But he is sore. But that’s part of the process. We wouldn’t put him out there if it was anything other than being sore.”

Oklahoma City (28-25) moved three games over .500 for the first time this season. The Thunder also pulled within a half-game of the idle Phoenix Suns for eight place in Western Conference as both teams head into the All-Star break.

The Grizzlies (39-14) lost for only the second time in 12 games. They enter the break with the second-best record in the West.

“We just have to come back after the break and be ready,” Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph said. “It was a good first part of the season and we can’t be satisfied. We have to come back and be ready.”

After the Thunder led by 22 points, the margin was whittled down to 11 midway through the fourth quarter. Durant, who had his shoe off and had ice around a foot, was forced to come back into the contest.

Durant’s first shot was a jumper from the baseline that slowed down the Grizzlies’ momentum with six minutes left.

Memphis came up empty on five straight possessions, and forwards Nick Collison and Serge Ibaka pushed the Thunder’s advantage to 99-82 with 3:41 left.

Durant was really laboring up and down the floor, not making it past half court, and he was removed from the game. One minute late, the rest of the Thunder starters went to the bench.

Forward Zach Randolph led the Grizzlies with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Jeff Green and guard Beno Udrih added 11 points apiece on 4-of-13 shooting and 4-of-11 shooting, respectively.

Center Marc Gasol was held to eight points and five rebounds.

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook posted 24 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Collison came off the bench to score 15 points and haul in nine boards.

“They were really good,” Memphis coach David Joerger said. “I think they’re an elite team. When they are healthy and fully loaded, and San Antonio is healthy and fully loaded, those are the two best teams in the NBA. And some of the rest of us have good records and we’re looking forward to see what we can all do in the playoffs this year, but those two are teams will always be the favorite.”

Ibaka took an elbow to the nose late in the first quarter from Randolph. He had to leave the court and be taken to the locker room, but he returned to action.

Oklahoma City held a 35-26 lead after the first quarter. Led by Durant and Westbrook, the Thunder ended the first half on a 21-6 run. The duo were a combined 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and the Thunder led 66-48 at the break. It was the most points Memphis allowed in the first half all season.

When the Grizzlies beat the Thunder on Jan. 31, they held Oklahoma City to 74 total points. With 5:44 left in the third quarter Wednesday, Oklahoma City already had 77 points and led by 21 points.

The Grizzlies were unable to manage anything on offense. They shot 2-for-12 from 3-point range and were outrebounded by 49-42.

“We had to win the game,” Durant said. “We knew it was important. That’s a championship caliber team. We had to strike while the iron’s hot.”

NOTES: With eight days off between games, Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks likes the new All-Star weekend format that adds days to the break. “A few extra days I think is good got all parties involved,” Brooks said. ... With his team going through the rough part of the schedule, Memphis coach David Joerger likes what he has seen from his reserves. ... When Brooks was at UC Irvine, he faced UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian and said he grew to know him personally the last few years of his life. “He got players that played hard every night,” Brooks said. “They played with anger every night. And they played with determination every night.”