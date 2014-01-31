Preview: Grizzlies at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally cleared the break-even mark  now they have to try to stay there. The Timberwolves have won five of six to move above .500 for the first time since falling to 8-8 on Nov. 25. To stay there, they’ll have to knock off the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies, who have won four straight and nine of 10 overall and have claimed 11 of 12 against the Timberwolves  including five straight at Minnesota.The return of center Marc Gasol after a 23-game absence with a sprained knee ligament has refueled the Grizzlies, who are 7-1 with the big man back in the lineup. “You can see our confidence coming back,” Memphis forward Tayshaun Prince told reporters. “He helps us so much on defense. He has a real presence back there. When he was out, we couldn’t get stops regularly like we are now.” Now it’s the Timberwolves who are playing without their starting center as Nikola Pekovic will miss at least a week with bursitis in his ankle, but Minnesota won it’s first game without him, beating New Orleans 88-77 on Wednesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (24-20): Memphis went the first two-plus months without winning five straight games, but now it has a shot at its second five-game streak in a three-week span. The catalyst has been point guard Mike Conley, an All-Star snub who is averaging a career-high 18.2 points and 6.2 assists. Courtney Lee has been a nice addition at the offensive end since being acquired from Boston, as the sixth-year guard has averaged 14 points in 11 games  nine wins  with the Grizzlies.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (23-22): Losing Pekovic (18 points, 9.1 rebounds) is a big blow, but the other half of the “Bruise Brothers”  All-Star power forward Kevin Love (25 points, 12.9 rebounds)  gives Minnesota a dominant post presence. The primary reason the Timberwolves are on the wrong side of the playoff bubble is their shoddy play at the defensive end, but they’ve improved in that area recently, holding five of their last seven opponents under 100 points. When Minnesota is at its best on defense it forces plenty of turnovers with the league’s top steal duo of Ricky Rubio and Corey Brewer leading the way.

1. Memphis G Tony Allen (wrist) and F Mike Miller (thumb) are day-to-day. Allen, who averages 10.2 points and two steals, has not played since Jan. 3.

2. After losing its first 10 games this season when scoring fewer than 100 points, Minnesota has won the last three contests in which it failed to hit triple digits.

3. Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph (17.1 points, 10.6 rebounds) has 27 double-doubles this season, including 24 in the past 35 games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 94, Timberwolves 91