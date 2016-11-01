Preview: Grizzlies at Timberwolves

Marc Gasol already set a career high for 3-point baskets just three games into the season and the standout center looks to continue his stunning outside shooting when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Gasol has made six 3-pointers this season after never making more than three in a season during his first eight NBA campaigns.

Gasol drained a career-best four 3-pointers in Sunday's 112-103 victory over the Washington Wizards -- including a 27-footer to force overtime and two more in the extra session. "He's been able to do that for a long time," point guard Mike Conley told reporters. "He's always been one of the better 3-point shooters in practice, so now that Coach (David Fizdale) is giving him the green light you get to see him be more confident. You get to see him look for his opportunities." Minnesota dropped its first two games and will likely be without point guard Ricky Rubio (sprained right elbow) in its home opener. Rubio was injured during Saturday's 106-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings and first-round pick Kris Dunn will draw the start if Rubio is ruled out.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (2-1): Gasol, who is averaging 19.3 points, struggled with close-range shots (12-of-33) and was adamant about downplaying his newfound 3-point abilities after the win over Washington. "I don't see anything extraordinary," Gasol told reporters. "My 2-pointers weren't going, and eventually, I got going from the 3-point line." Conley had 24 points and 11 assists against the Wizards and is 7-for-11 from 3-point range while leading the Grizzlies with a 19.7 scoring average.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (0-2): Minnesota is expected to be an improved team with new coach Tom Thibodeau around to mentor young standouts like power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, small forward Andrew Wiggins and shooting guard Zach LaVine, but it lost both games on the season-opening road trip. Wiggins averaged 27 points, LaVine averaged 20 and Towns averaged 18 but Thibodeau was quick to chime in with "we've got to get a lot tougher" after the loss to the Kings. Center Gorgui Dieng produced back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 13 points and 13.5 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 102-98 in both team's season opener behind 24 points from Conley.

2. Dunn, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, is averaging six points through two games.

3. Memphis SF Chandler Parsons (knee) and SG Tony Allen (knee) are both expected to miss their fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 105, Grizzlies 102