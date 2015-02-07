Rubio sparks Timberwolves win over Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Injured and unable to play for nearly three months, nights like Friday pushed Ricky Rubio during his rehab.

Rubio scored the final five points of the game, had 10 points in the fourth quarter and overcame a scary moment late in the game to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 90-89 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center on Friday.

The win marked the first time the Timberwolves won back-to-back games this season. It also snapped the Grizzlies’ eight-game winning streak.

In his third game back from an ankle injury that cost him 46 games, Rubio drove the length of the floor for a layup with a little more than seven minutes to play. He landed hard and grabbed for his left ankle. He limped from the court and down the tunnel to an eerily quiet arena.

“(My heart) pitter-pattered, as you can imagine, just like everybody else’s in the arena did,” Wolves coach Flip Saunders said.

Minutes later, Rubio emerged from the back and returned to the bench to a standing ovation. He motioned to Saunders that he was ready, re-entered the game and then took it over late.

“I think I gave them a good reason not to worry and be happy(at the end),” Rubio said. “I worked hard for these kinds of moments. To enjoy basketball. I love basketball because of moments and games like that.”

Minnesota trailed by six with just over a minute left before guard Andrew Wiggins made a pair of free throws to make it an 89-85 game. After a miss on the other end, forward Thaddeus Young hustled to get an offensive rebound, feeding Rubio for a 3-pointer from the right elbow to make it a one-point game with 34 seconds left.

After Rubio swiped the ball from forward Zach Randolph, drawing a foul in the process, Rubio drained both free throws for the lead.

Following two timeouts, another Rubio steal iced the game. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists to go with three steals. Not known for his shooting, Rubio finished 6 for 12 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and 2 for 2 from the charity stripe.

“I felt confident,” Rubio said. “I’ve been working real hard with (shooting coach) Mike (Penberthy) for these three months. If it feels good, I‘m going to let it fly.”

“They got to the loose balls when it mattered,” said Grizzlies guard Courtney Lee. “A couple of their guys made some big shots -- (Nikola Pekovic), Wiggins got fouled at the end, and Rubio made a big three. With all that, and with our turnovers, we gave them a chance the whole night.”

Early in the game, Rubio was up to his usual tricks, assisting on each of Minnesota’s first five field goals as the Wolves led 24-23 after one quarter.

Minnesota stretched their lead to as many as 10 in the second quarter, taking a 37-27 lead on a layup by Pekovic with 8:18 to play in the half. But the Wolves went more than four minutes without a bucket and a 10-0 run by the Grizzlies tied the score heading into halftime.

A 10-3 run to start the second half again staked Minnesota to a lead, but the Grizzlies countered by scoring eight of the next 10 points, taking the lead 40 seconds later on back-to-back buckets by Lee and guard Mike Conley.

A 16-foot jumper from the corner by center Marc Gasol gave Memphis its largest lead of the game to that point at 65-59 with just under three to play in the quarter. The Grizzlies led by four heading to the final frame.

“They wanted it more,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said. “They deserved to win because they played hard. We stood around and watched, and they went and got loose balls and made plays. We stood around and watched. We did that the whole game.”

Forward Jeff Green drained a 12-foot jumper with two minutes remaining, giving Memphis its largest lead of the night at 87-80. Rubio responded with his first of two threes in the final 1:47 to kickstart the Wolves’ rally.

“That’s what the NBA is all about, you hang around and hang around and find ways to win,” Saunders said. “All of the sudden, the other team is playing not to lose instead of playing to win and we had some pretty good aggressiveness.”

All five Timberwolves starters finished in double figures, led by Wiggins’ 18 points. Young finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Conley, Gasol and Green each led Memphis with 15 points. Lee finished with 14. Randolph had six points and 10 rebounds.

NOTES: Memphis is off to its best start in franchise history at 37-13. ... Since acquiring F Jeff Green from the Boston Celtics on Jan. 12, Memphis is 11-2. ... The Timberwolves signed G Lorenzo Brown to a second 10-day contract. Brown is averaging 4.0 points in four games with Minnesota this season. ... Timberwolves F Shabazz Muhammad was not available Friday. Muhammad has missed the past 15 games with a strained abdominal but could return as soon as Monday. ... The Grizzlies return home Sunday to play the Atlanta Hawks. The Timberwolves hit the road Sunday to face the Detroit Pistons on the front half of back-to-back games. Minnesota will host Atlanta on Monday.