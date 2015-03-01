Gasol helps Grizzlies top Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger likes visiting his home state. He likes it even better when he can leave with a win.

Joerger, who hails from the small town of Staples, Minn., had a happy homecoming Saturday night as the Grizzlies rallied to snap a two-game losing streak with a 101-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Memphis center Marc Gasol led all scorers with 27 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Guard Mike Conley added 11 points for the Grizzlies, who trailed by five with just over eight minutes to play before silencing the sellout crowd.

“When he’s that guy, then everybody else can be in the role that they’re supposed to be in,” said Joerger, praising Gasol for his 16th double-double of the season. “That’s big time for us. Their hearts are in the right place, they’re playing hard, but we’re just making some mistakes.”

The Grizzlies had their best shooting night of the season, hitting 59.4 percent from the field. They also matched a season high for turnovers with 24.

Forward Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points for Minnesota, which has lost two in a row. It was the 19th game with 20 points or more for the rookie from Kansas.

“Our guys played hard, they played with a lot of spirit,” Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said. “Our crowd was great. They got into the game. The guys put on a show and we had opportunities.”

Fans who came to see Kevin Garnett’s second home game in a Timberwolves uniform after his much-hyped return to the team in a trade earlier in the week no doubt left disappointed.

Garnett stepped into the lane during a second-quarter Memphis free throw and was given a technical foul. With 7:34 left in the third quarter, he spiked the ball after a foul called on him, was assessed a second technical by referee Bennett Salvatore and ejected from the game. Garnett finished with six points and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

Minnesota rallied without Garnett, but his absence was significant.

“It’s tough. He’s been a great part for us, not just on the court but talking to the young guys and that winning mentality,” Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio said. “It’s part of the game sometimes. You just have to play with who’s left on the court.”

While the Timberwolves were reeling from the Garnett ejection, the Grizzlies went on a run and opened a 67-52 advantage before Minnesota righted the ship.

The Timberwolves went on a 10-0 run of their own and made both free throws when Gasol and Joerger received technical fouls. The Grizzles held onto a 72-70 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Grizzlies led 48-46 at halftime, fueled by nine points from Conley and seven from Gasol. The lead came despite 15 first-half turnovers by Memphis -- the most the Grizzlies had in a half at any point this season.

“You’ve just got to play it, you go out there and you never know what happens,” Conley said when asked about the statistical anomalies. “We turn the ball over like crazy and leading to easy buckets, a lot of them sparked some runs and luckily we made shots on our end and then our big fellas were able to carry us down the stretch.”

After Conley’s 3-pointer was the first field goal of the game, Minnesota went on a 14-4 run, helped in part by a string of Memphis turnovers. Minnesota led by eight at one point and 24-18 after 12 minutes before the Grizzlies began to chip away.

Wiggins led Minnesota with 12 first-half points, including a trio of dunks that got the big crowd interested early.

Timberwolves guard Kevin Martin scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 43.1 seconds left that tied it at 95. Memphis led 100-97 when Martin missed a potential tying 3-point attempt with 8.1 seconds left.

NOTES: Memphis coach Dave Joerger was playing college basketball in Moorhead, Minn., when Kevin Garnett was drafted by the Timberwolves and said before the game that it’s been fun to see his home state excited about the NBA again recently. “To see Minnesota getting excited about it is really cool because it’s got a history and everybody has always loved KG,” Joerger said. “He’s part of the family. It was certainly hard to watch it end, and now he’s back and I‘m excited for the organization and the state. It’s good for everybody.” ... Minnesota C Nikola Pekovic continues to deal with pain in his ankle and has shortened his pregame warmup routine but still played 29 minutes in the Timberwolves’ 96-89 loss in Chicago on Friday. Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders has said the team will continue to monitor Pekovic but hasn’t considered reducing his minutes at this point. ... The Timberwolves are in the midst of a four-game homestand and will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies are in a stretch where they will play six of eight games on the road but return to Memphis on Wednesday for a game against the Utah Jazz.