Preview: Grizzlies at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors displayed an unstoppable offense in all but a handful of their games and are riding a four-game winning streak. One of the few teams to solve that offense gets a chance to do it again when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Warriors on Wednesday. The Grizzlies moved back above .500 with a three-game winning streak and earned a convincing 108-90 triumph over Golden State at home on Nov. 9.

The Warriors are a different team in their own building, where they are 5-0 and are averaging 110.8 points. That offense will have its work cut out for it against Memphis, which is limiting opponents to 91.3 points while taking its last three - all on the road. The Grizzlies caught a break when it was announced that Golden State star Stephen Curry suffered a mild concussion on Monday and will miss Wednesday’s contest. Curry’s only symptom is a headache, but the Warriors will be cautious with the point guard.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, SportsSouth (Memphis), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (6-5): Curry scored 22 points at Memphis but the Grizzlies controlled the inside in that first meeting, getting 23 points and 11 rebounds from Zach Randolph and 18 and seven from Marc Gasol. Memphis is using a similar tactic on its road trip, with Randolph posting three straight double-doubles and an average of 25.3 points. The Grizzlies held the NBA’s highest-scoring team - the Los Angeles Clippers - to 39.5 percent shooting on Monday, leaving Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers in awe. “I think (the Grizzlies) owned the game,” Rivers said. “I thought they controlled the pace, they controlled the way the game was going to be played.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (8-3): Curry took a nasty spill at Utah on Monday and was landed on by Jazz forward Marvin Williams, hitting his head on the court. “I’ve got a pretty nasty headache,” Curry said after the game. “I hit the ground pretty hard, but I’ll be alright.” Curry led the way with 22 points and eight assists in that contest as Golden State jumped out to a big lead and pulled the starters before coasting to a 98-87 win. The Warriors’ starters have spent all but one home game on the bench in the fourth quarter, winning by an average of 15 points in their own building.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have taken 10 straight in the series and took their two trips to Golden State last season by an average of 8.5 points.

2. Memphis G Tony Allen will miss the game after being suspended for kicking Chris Paul in the face on Monday.

3. Golden State C Jermaine O’Neal (knee/groin) is not expected to play.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Grizzlies 103