Preview: Grizzlies at Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of several team nipping at the heels of the Golden State Warriors in the race for playoff positioning. The Warriors will try to put some of their off-court problems behind them and maintain their grip on the No. 6 spot when they host the Grizzlies on Friday. Golden State coach Mark Jackson reassigned assistant Brian Scalabrine to the D-League early this week - the second time in as many seasons he has reportedly had trouble with assistants.

The Warriors and the Grizzlies are locked in a five-team battle for the last four spots in the Western Conference now that No. 5 Portland has drifted back to the pack. Memphis is one game behind Golden State and a half-game clear of surging Phoenix with the Dallas Mavericks in the mix as well. The Warriors have been off since a 99-90 home loss to a San Antonio Spurs team that did not play Tim Duncan or Manu Ginobili, after which Jackson held a 30-minute meeting with his assistants. Scalabrine’s demotion was announced on Tuesday due to what Jackson termed a “difference in philosophies.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (43-28): Memphis started turning it on in mid-February and is 16-5 over its last 21 games while leaning on its defense. The Grizzlies have not allowed an opponent to reach 100 points since Mar. 5 and are surrendering an average of 84 points over the last six contests while going 5-1 in that span. Memphis began a five-game road trip by battling back from a 16-point deficit to secure a 91-87 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Grizzlies get shots at improving their positioning in the West against Golden State and Portland before taking on Denver and Minnesota on the trip.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (44-27): Golden State had a three-game winning streak come to an end with the loss to the Spurs but is 13-5 since the All-Star break and is still one of the better teams in the West when healthy. “We’re still playing pretty good basketball,” Stephen Curry told reporters. “We want, obviously, to protect homecourt, that’s the mission the rest of the way. But we’re feeling pretty good and we’re not going to get discouraged. This is a great basketball team that’s got great things in mind.” The Warriors will play six of their final 11 games at home, including two more on the current homestand.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors F Andre Iguodala (knee) is expected to return from a three-game absence.

2. Memphis had taken 11 straight in the series before Golden State secured a 108-82 road win on Dec. 7.

3. Curry is averaging 27.6 points while shooting 48.6 percent from 3-point range in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 95, Grizzlies 92