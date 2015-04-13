Preview: Grizzlies at Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies are locked in a battle for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference and are trying to hold off three other teams, possibly without the services of Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies hope to have their star center back when they visit the top-seeded Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Gasol left Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter with a left ankle sprain and is day-to-day. “Any time one of your best players goes out the game changes a lot,” forward Zach Randolph told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “But we still had a chance to win the game. A couple mistakes here and there and a couple of rebounds here and there and it could have gone either way.” Memphis is also dealing with injuries to Mike Conley (foot) and Tony Allen (hamstring) as the season winds down. The Warriors are rolling to the finish and set a franchise record with their 37th home win on Saturday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, SportSouth (Memphis), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (54-26): Memphis is battling the Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets for that No. 2 spot and is staying in the race on the defensive end. The Grizzlies have allowed an average of 87.2 points in the last six games while posting a 4-2 record in that span. The defensive turnaround comes after a three-game losing streak toward the end of March that included a 107-84 home loss to Golden State on Mar. 27 in which the Warriors went 16-of-31 from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (65-15): Stephen Curry was 8-of-12 from beyond the arc in that win over the Grizzlies and continues to set records with his 3-point shooting. Curry smashed his own record for 3-pointers in a season with an 8-of-13 performance on Thursday and followed it up with five more 3-pointers in a win over the Timberwolves on Saturday as Golden State plays out the string in the regular season. “I just think they’re ready for the playoffs,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters of his players. “They want it, and I’m very confident that when that happens, our edge will be back. We’ll have our appropriate fear and we’ll be sharp.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Curry (281) and Klay Thompson (226) are the first pair of teammates to combine for 500 3-pointers in a season.

2. Randolph has recorded three straight double-doubles.

3. Golden State has won 16 straight home games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 101, Grizzlies 92