Preview: Grizzlies at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors temporarily solved the tactics of Memphis and are locked in a 2-2 series tie with the visiting Grizzlies entering Wednesday’s Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State played at a pace Memphis couldn’t match to post a 101-84 win on Monday as league MVP Stephen Curry erupted for 33 points.

The Warriors were facing the possibility of returning home in a big hole before rising to the challenge in Game 4. “This series could have been close to over if we hadn’t come out like we were supposed to,” Golden State center Andrew Bogut told reporters. “You know it’s never over until the end, but being down 3-1 going home is a pretty tough task so 2-2 right now in a three-game series and we like our chances.” Memphis might have squandered a big opportunity but the squad isn’t lacking in confidence. “We don’t panic, we don’t forget who we are or what we are supposed to do as a team,” center Marc Gasol told reporters. “We’ve been together long enough to know how to work ourselves out of a tough situation and just keep playing no matter what. We know we’re playing a very good team and nothing will be easy.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES: Memphis held Golden State to an average of 89.5 points in its two victories and gave up 101 in both of the losses, but its own lack of offensive production (91.5) is becoming a hindrance. “At some point we’re going to have to score 100 points to win a game against them,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger told reporters. “You can’t just keep running your defense at them.” Power forward Zach Randolph had 12 points and 11 rebounds in Game 4 but it was his lowest scoring output of the series after posting three straight games of 20 or more points.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Curry had his best performance of the series in Game 4 with 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists after averaging 21.3 points through the first three games. It marked the ninth time in his career he scored 30 points in a playoff game, and his 21 first-half points set the tone for the much-improved effort. “We took a step towards understanding that sense of urgency and kind of competitiveness and physicality to the game,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “It was probably our most competitive effort, definitely of the series, but probably of the playoffs just in terms of understanding you’ve got to play every second.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors are committing an average of 18.5 turnovers in the series.

2. Memphis PG Mike Conley is 7-for-25 from the field over the last two games.

3. Golden State SG Klay Thompson is averaging 16.5 points in the series, a sharp drop-off from his regular-season average of 21.7.

PREDICTION: Warriors 112, Grizzlies 96