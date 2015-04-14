Thompson scores 42 as Warriors beat Grizzlies

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Guard Klay Thompson recaptured his shooting stroke, and the Golden State Warriors got their groove back Monday night, tuning up for the playoffs with a 111-107 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies at Oracle Arena.

Thompson scored 42 points in just three quarters of work for the Warriors (66-15), who won their 17th straight home game and struck a painful blow to Grizzlies’ hopes of landing the No. 2 playoff seed in the Western Conference or winning the Southwest Division.

The Warriors led 93-66 entering the fourth quarter when Thompson and most of Golden State’s starters took seats on the bench for good.

“That was great, a great three quarters,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was the effort and the energy I wanted to see that we’ve probably been lacking the last week or two.”

Guard Stephen Curry had 15 points and eight assists for the Warriors, who have clinched the Pacific Division and the No. 1 seed in the West.

Thompson shot 15-for-21 from the field, made 8 of 10 from beyond the arc and hit all four of his free-throw attempts. He had his fourth career 40-point game.

“It feels great just because for my standards I don’t think I’ve been shooting it particularly well the past couple weeks so it felt great to see the ball go in tonight and most importantly get the win and protect this home court record, which is something crazy,” Thompson said. “I hope we can do that throughout the playoffs.”

Guard Jordan Adams came off the bench to lead Memphis (54-27) with 19 points. Guard Russ Smith had 16 points off the bench, and forwards Zach Randolph and JaMychal Green scored 10 apiece.

Memphis center Marc Gasol, who sprained his left ankle Saturday against the Clippers, started but scored only six points. Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (sprained right foot) and swingman Tony Allen (strained left hamstring) were both out, leaving the Grizzlies short-handed.

”It’s not relevant how my ankle is right now,“ Gasol said. ”What matters is how we play as a team. We didn’t play well. We didn’t execute well. ... I was frustrated because we didn’t change anything. They were getting easy points and we couldn’t do what we were supposed to do and really help each other and make enough plays on the other end.

“We didn’t make plays on the offense for everybody. We need more playmaking. We need somebody to get other guys going. We need somebody to make somebody else’s job easier, honestly. We can’t rely on one-on-one basketball.”

Memphis dropped to sixth in the West seedings, a full game behind San Antonio, the Clippers and Houston.

“We didn’t compete,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “I don’t know if everybody realized how important that game was.”

Thompson scored 37 points in the first half, leading the Warriors to a 68-46 lead. Thompson made his first eight shots of the game, including all three from long range, and finished 14 of 17 from the field, 7 of 8 from beyond the arc and 2 of 2 from the line in the opening half.

Thompson had 11 points in the first quarter, making all four shots, and added 26 in the second, showing shades of his record-setting third quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 3. He scored 37 points in the third that night -- the most in any quarter in NBA history -- going 13-for-13 from the field, 9-for-9 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the line. Thompson scored a career-high 52 points against Sacramento and set an NBA record for 3-point baskets in a quarter in that game.

“It felt different,” Thompson said of his performance Monday. “I don’t think I’ll ever get 37 points in a quarter again. It was different. Similar situation. My teammates did a great job finding me, putting it right in the shooting pocket every time.”

The Warriors extended their lead to 82-52 when Thompson made a 3-point shot with 6:36 left in the third period.

Memphis, powered primarily by its reserves, made the Warriors sweat in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies cut Golden State’s lead to 110-106 with 13.7 seconds left and 111-107 with 8.0 remaining.

Golden State won the season series 2-1.

NOTES: Grizzlies C Marc Gasol was listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against Golden State with a sprained left ankle but was in the starting lineup. ... Memphis G Mike Conley missed his third straight game with a sprained right foot. He’s averaging 15.8 points and a team-high 5.4 assists. ... Grizzlies G Tony Allen missed his seventh straight game with a strained left hamstring. ... Memphis F Jeff Green (lower back tightness) started against the Warriors. ... Warriors G Leandro Barbosa (sore right Achilles) was active for Monday’s game. ... Thanks in part to so many blowout wins this season, Warriors G Stephen Curry was averaging only 32.9 minutes per game and G Klay Thompson 32.1 minutes going into Monday’s game. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he’d like to increase their playing time in the final games to prepare them to play more minutes in the playoffs. “You always have to counter that with concerns about injuries, but injuries can happen slipping in the shower,” Kerr said before the game.