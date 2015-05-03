Warriors run away from Grizzlies in Game 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- If the NBA playoffs were a game of two-on-two, Memphis Grizzlies big men Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph would have outscored Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 41-40 Sunday.

But the top-seeded Warriors are playing much more than a two-man game this season.

Getting double-figure scoring from five players and significant contributions from 11 guys, the Warriors ran away from the Grizzlies 101-86 in Game 1 if the Western Conference semifinals.

“We need everybody to play well,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr insisted. “We’re not going to get the whole group playing at a high level individually every single night. But if we’re all competing, we’ll find enough guys to play well.”

Curry and Thompson combined for 14 third-quarter points, matching the Memphis team total in the period, as the Warriors ran off to a 20-point lead en route to the comfortable win.

Game 2 in the best-of-7 between clubs who have never previously met in a playoff series is scheduled for Tuesday night in Oakland.

“We can do a lot of things better,” said Gasol, who had 21 points and nine rebounds in the loss. “I feel like we did some good things. We’ve just got to do it more.”

Related Coverage Preview: Grizzlies at Warriors

Curry finished with 22 points and Thompson added 18 as the Warriors recorded a 21st consecutive home win while remaining unbeaten in five games in the postseason.

The Grizzlies, seeded fifth in the West but coming off a 4-1 series win over No. 4 Portland, was playing without starting point guard Mike Conley, who suffered a facial fracture in the opening round.

“There’s no secret he makes their team better,” Curry said. “If we continue to do what we do, do what we did tonight on the defensive end, I think we’ll be fine regardless of who suits up for them.”

Golden State, which won the season series 2-1 over the Grizzlies, led by as many as 10 in the first quarter and 16 in the second en route to a 61-52 halftime advantage. The Warriors shot 61.5 percent in a very offensive-oriented first 24 minutes.

The versatile Warriors then tightened the defensive screws in the third period, limiting the Grizzlies to 40.0 percent shooting and a total of six field goals over the 12 minutes en route to an 80-60 advantage they were able to ride to a rather comfortable win over the final 14 minutes.

“Their strength is they’re really good inside,” Warriors power forward Draymond Green said of Gasol and Randolph. “You’re probably not going to just dominate them inside. We’ve just got to make sure we continue to keep the floor spaced. We have to use our strengths against them (and take advantage of) one of the few, maybe, if you want to call it a weakness that they have.”

Memphis got no closer than 13 in the final period, and when they did, Curry and Thompson buried 3-pointers apiece over a five-possession span that pushed the visitors out of contention for good.

Curry (four), Green (four) and Thompson (two) combined for 10 3-pointers for the Warriors, who are now 41-2 at home this season. Three other Warriors connected from beyond the arc as Golden State made 13 of their 28 3-pointers and shot 50.6 percent from the field overall.

Green finished with 16 points, small forward Harrison Barnes chipped in with 11 and backup center Marreese Speights had 10 for Golden State, which hadn’t played for a week since completing a 4-0 sweep of New Orleans in the first round.

Even reserve power forward David Lee contributed to win after having missed the entire New Orleans series with a sore back. He spelled a foul-plagued Green in the third quarter and hustled down two offensive rebounds in 3 1/2 minutes.

Randolph had 20 points to complement Gasol’s 21 for the Grizzlies, who are participating in conference semifinals for third time in five years. The big guys played 35 1/2 and 38 minutes, respectively.

Gasol and Randolph tied for game-high rebounding honors with nine, but the Grizzlies nonetheless were outrebounded 39-37 by the Warriors.

Small forward Tony Allen added 15 points for Memphis.

Grizzlies other than Gasol and Randolph combined to shoot just 39.6 percent and record a total of 19 field goals.

“We’ve got to get a third scorer, especially from the perimeter,” Grizzlies coach David Joerger said. “And I’ve got to do a better job of making sure Marc and Zach are on the floor at all times.”

The Warriors led by as many as 16 in the second quarter, but the margin was down to 61-52 by halftime as Golden State big men Green and center Andrew Bogut each picked up a third foul.

NOTES: The Grizzlies’ decision not to play PG Mike Conley was made about a half-hour before game time. A short time earlier, Memphis coach David Joerger had left the door slightly ajar, labeling his guard “a possibility, but it’s unlikely.” ... Conley remains a possibility for Game 2. ... Memphis SF Tony Allen walked into a beehive during a second-quarter timeout when he returned to the middle of the court while the Warriors’ popular Junior Dance Squad was still performing. Allen was loudly booed every time he touched the ball the rest of the game. ... After having watched Game 7 between the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs the night before, Warriors coach Steve Kerr checked in on the postseason seeding controversy before the game, saying, “I agree with what (Clippers coach) Doc Rivers said yesterday that the rule should be changed. It seems crazy that two of the top five teams are playing each other in the first round.”