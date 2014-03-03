Preview: Grizzlies at Wizards

The Washington Wizards seek their first seven-game winning streak in over nine years when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Washington’s current run reached six in a row with a 122-103 rout at Philadelphia on Saturday as Trevor Ariza erupted for a career-high 40 points. Less than three weeks after hitting a franchise-record 10 3-pointers at Houston, the Washington swingman buried 8-of-12 and also collected four steals in the win over the Sixers.

Memphis has won six of its last eight after a 110-96 victory over Cleveland on Saturday, the Grizzlies’ best scoring effort since Jan. 5. Zach Randolph registered 23 points and 14 rebounds while Mike Conley and Marc Gasol had 22 points apiece for Memphis, which secured its ninth straight home win 92-89 over Washington last month. Bradley Beal scored a career-high 37 points for the Wizards in that encounter but backcourt mate John Wall was limited to a season-low five on 2-of-10 shooting.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (33-25): Memphis usually makes its mark as a defensive force but its recent ability to score at an increasing rate has been notable, and the fact that the club is healthy and balanced has a lot to do with it. Five players scored at least 16 points against the Cavaliers as the Grizzlies shot 54.3 percent from the floor in their third straight game with at least 107 points. Another factor has been the ability for shooting guards Courtney Lee and Tony Allen to both remain productive since Allen’s return from a hand injury; the pair combined for 35 points - including a 6-of-9 effort from long range - on Saturday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (31-28): Ariza is an eye-popping 18-for-28 from beyond the arc in his last four games, helping Washington vault to second in the NBA with a 38.2 percent mark from 3-point distance. Many players have had good shooting numbers against Philadelphia, however, and Ariza was limited to a 1-of-6 showing against the defensively sound Grizzlies last month, a sure sign of his streaky nature. He is one of several Wizards who tend to cool off at home, as the team shoots 36.1 percent from the perimeter at the Verizon Center compared to 40.1 percent on the road.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis is 14-6 against Eastern Conference teams.

2. Wall is averaging 24 points and 12.5 assists in his last two games.

3. Randolph has four double-doubles over a five-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Wizards 98, Grizzlies 95