Preview: Grizzlies at Wizards

The Washington Wizards are showing plenty of heart while facing their most adversity of the season and look to complete a perfect three-game homestand when the Memphis Grizzlies visit on Wednesday. The injury-plagued Wizards averaged 111 points in knocking off Charlotte and Sacramento the past two games with a short bench.

“As I told them Saturday and before and after the game (Monday), who knows, we may be down to seven or eight guys on Wednesday,” Washington coach Randy Wittman told reporters. “But whoever those guys are, they’re good enough if we come out and lay it on the line.” Otto Porter Jr. (thigh) missed the last two games and Gary Neal (back) missed Monday’s contest for the Wizards to add their names to an injury list that includes guard Bradley Beal (leg) and forward Nene (calf) among others. Memphis goes for its third straight victory after forcing 28 turnovers in a 104-90 victory at Philadelphia on Tuesday. Center Marc Gasol had 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Grizzlies beat Washington 112-95 on Dec. 14.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (16-14): Memphis got even healthier as guard Tony Allen (knee) returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous five contests. The Grizzlies have played better defense of late while holding their last five opponents to an average of 92.8 points and nine different players had at least one steal against Philadelphia. Gasol (16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds) leads the offense inside and point guard Mike Conley (six assists per game) is averaging almost 20 points the last three contests while forward Matt Barnes has recorded two consecutive double-doubles.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (12-14): Wittman had nine healthy bodies for the 113-99 win over Sacramento on Monday and only seven of them played more than one minute. Point guard John Wall (19.6 points, 9.4 assists), who is second to Beal (19.8, out last six games) on the team in scoring, also left the game late with a rib injury Monday and vowed he would be ready for Memphis. Center Marcin Gortat is averaging 21.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks over a strong three-game run while guard Garrett Temple scored 44 combined the last two contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington waived C Ryan Hollins on Tuesday and signed 6-7 F Jarell Eddie to help on the perimeter.

2. Memphis, which has won six of the last nine meetings with the Wizards, leads the NBA in free-throw shooting accuracy at almost 82 percent.

3. Washington G Jared Dudley made 12-of-18 shots (6-of-10 from 3-point range) while averaging 16 points and 3.5 assists the last two games.

PREDICTION: Wizards 103, Grizzlies 96