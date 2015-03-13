Wizards make quick work of Grizzlies

WASHINGTON -- With the way it has been going for the Washington Wizards, they know better than to overlook any opponent, even one missing players who account for more than 59 points of the team’s total offense.

And after a slow start against Memphis’ “B” team, the Wizards finally kicked into gear and cruised to a 107-87 triumph over the Grizzlies on Thursday, a result that seemed likely when perusing the starting lineups, but one that nobody on Washington was willing to take for granted.

“We have to play against five NBA players,” Wizards center Marcin Gortat said.

On the final leg of a four-game road swing, Memphis coach Dave Joerger rested starters Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, and sat guard Mike Conley, who suffered an ankle injury in the team’s loss Wednesday at Boston. Joerger said he had this game “targeted for a couple of weeks” to rest his players, but Wizards guard John Wall felt the strategy was disrespectful.

“A lot of teams rest their guys,” Randolph said. “It’s OK.”

Still, the lineup shuffle was like a gift to the Wizards, who had dropped eight of 11 heading into the contest against the Western Conference’s second-place team, especially since their own big man, Nene, was pulled out of the lineup shortly before the game due to personal reasons.

“We are in the midst of trying to get playing better,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. “You want to get into a little bit of a rhythm coming down the stretch.”

Memphis’ reserves started strong, shooting 59 percent in the first quarter to open a 33-26 lead, but the Grizzlies ran out of gas as Washington picked up the pace to run away with the game.

“We were playing too fast,” Joerger said. “We made some shots, and then we just ... they’re a good team. You have to execute and help set your defense as much as possible and we didn’t do that, especially in the second quarter.”

The Wizards used a 25-6 run in that frame to wipe out a 41-35 deficit, as Wall and forward Paul Pierce combined for 18 points to help turn the game in Washington’s favor, with Pierce draining a 3-pointer just before half to give the Wizards a 60-47 advantage.

“Our defense really picked up,” Pierce said. “Giving up 30 points in the first quarter, especially when they don’t have their two, big, leading scorer, All-Star guys in, it was kind of embarrassing to us. So we really picked it up, settled into our defensive ways and never looked back.”

The Wizards led by as many as 27 and had four of five starters score in double figures as the second half quickly devolved into a blowout. Washington flirted with a season-high field-goal percentage for most of the night before a fourth quarter filled with reserves lowered their numbers to exactly 50 percent.

Gortat led all scorers with 22 points, and Wall sparked the Wizards with 21, leading an up-tempo offense that outscored Memphis 23-11 on the fast break. Pierce chipped in with 17, including three 3-pointers.

All 11 Grizzlies who played scored. Jarnell Stokes, who was called up from the Iowa Energy of the NBA Developmental League hours before the game, and JaMychal Green led Memphis with 13 points. But the Grizzlies, who lost three of four on the road trip, committed 23 turnovers, leading to 27 Washington points.

“I would not call it a rough patch,” forward Jeff Green said. “Fatigue sets in and that is why a lot of the guys got a rest tonight. Hopefully, we can turn it around soon, but it is no panic.”

NOTES: The Wizards signed G Toure’ Murry to a 10-day contract Thursday, providing bench help as G Garrett Temple recovers from a hamstring injury. Murry played one game this season for Utah before being waived. ... Memphis coach Dave Joerger wasn’t sure of the extent of G Mike Conley’s ankle injury, saying the team needed to get home before a determination could be made. “It’s hard for me to say, right here, right now, on the second of a back-to-back,” Joerger said. ... The Wizards had a team outing at the White House on Wednesday, taking part in a bowling tournament at the Harry S. Truman bowling alley in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Avid bowler Paul Pierce won the tourney. ... Georgetown alum Jeff Green returned to the building where he played college ball. Joerger asked if Green needed his tickets. To the coach’s surprise, Green said no.