Wizards top Grizzlies for 13th straight home victory

WASHINGTON -- It would have been normal if the Washington Wizards experienced some deja vu in the final seconds when a wide-open James Ennis lined up for a game-tying 3-pointer.

The Memphis Grizzlies already beat Washington early in the season when a deep shot forced overtime. This time was different.

Otto Porter had 25 points and a career-high six 3-pointers as the Wizards extended their home winning streak to 13 straight with a 104-101 victory over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

John Wall also had 25 points, including six in the final 2:11, and 13 assists for the Wizards (22-19), who have won three in a row and six of seven overall.

Markieff Morris finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds as Washington exacted revenge from a pre-Halloween loss at Memphis.

Marc Gasol had 28 points for the Grizzlies (25-19) in the rematch. Memphis won the first meeting 112-103 in overtime by overcoming an eight-point deficit with 3:11 left in regulation as Gasol's 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds left forced an extra session.

Though only Washington's second game of the season, the loss at Memphis was part of an 0-3 start that ballooned into a 2-8 record under new coach Scott Brooks. Since Dec. 5, Washington is 16-7.

"Back then, it was early. We were figuring each other out," Porter said. "New coaches, new players. Right now, we're starting to figure things out."

There were signs of a repeat result even though the Wizards never trailed and led by as many as 19. The Grizzlies roared back to trim the deficit to 97-95 with 2:34 left after Porter's back-to-back 3-pointers put Washington up 95-83.

After a timeout, Wall penetrated past Gasol for a layup. After a Grizzlies turnover, Wall once again drove for a basket, this time with a baseline maneuver that left Gasol spinning.

Vince Carter's 3-pointer with 9.9 seconds remaining pulled Memphis within 104-101. After the Grizzlies forced a jump ball and regained possession, Ennis missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

"We got a great look at it," Memphis coach David Fizdale said. "I think even James was surprised he was so open. Scott probably wanted to kill a couple of his guys for leaving him open like that."

Mike Conley scored 20 points and Carter 12 for Memphis, which has dropped two straight and three of its last four. JaMychal Green added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Grizzlies shot 39.8 percent from the field.

The home streak is the franchise's longest since the Washington Bullets won 15 in a row during the 1988-89 season.

Memphis entered the day third in scoring defense at 99.1 points per game, though the Chicago Bulls shot 65 percent in the fourth quarter in the Grizzlies' 108-104 loss on Sunday. The struggle stopping opponents continued.

The Wizards didn't match their 75 first-half points from Monday's 120-101 rout over the Portland Trail Blazers but weren't light on offense.

Porter sank all four of his 3-pointers in the opening seven minutes and ended the first half with 17 points. The fourth-year forward finished 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. He ranks among the league leaders at 45 percent on 3-pointers.

"A lot of people don't give Otto a lot of focus or credit in their game plan or scouting report," Wall said. "Every night he comes in and does everything he's supposed to do. ... Even when he's not knocking (down shots) we still believe in him."

Washington's bench helped push the lead to 19 before entering halftime up 66-51.

Green's 13 points and seven rebounds highlighted a physically imposing third quarter as the Grizzlies outscored the Wizards 26-17 to trail 83-77.

"You can't spot a team 15 points and think every time you're going to be able to come back and win the game," Fizdale said. "The same thing I've been stressing to our guys over the last month is consistent effort and focus. We didn't to do that until the second half."

NOTES: Memphis made 27 of 34 free throws and the Wizards were 24 of 26. G John Wall was 10 of 10. ... Wizards F Danuel House (right wrist fracture) is expected to learn results this week from a CT scan taken Tuesday. The rookie has missed the last 27 games. ... The Grizzlies start a three-game homestand Friday against the Kings. Memphis won the first meeting 112-98 at Sacramento on New Year's Eve. ... The Wizards play at the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Washington defeated New York in a previous meeting, but the Wizards are 1-7 this season in the second game of a back-to-back set.