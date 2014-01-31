Preview: Hawks at 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks will have the benefit of some unexpected extra rest prior to their visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Due to the travel issues caused by the winter storm that slammed the Atlanta area earlier in the week, the Hawks’ scheduled game with Detroit was cancelled, giving the club a full three days off since its loss at Oklahoma City on Monday. That should help in the recovery for point guard Jeff Teague, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury but was at practice Thursday afternoon.

While Atlanta was forced to stay home Wednesday night, the 76ers went on the road to steal a 95-94 win at Boston, courtesy of a buzzer beater by Evan Turner. All five Philadelphia starters scored in double figures, led by Spencer Hawes, who had 20 points and eight rebounds. Teague scored 33 points  one shy of a career high  and dished out 10 assists in a 113-103 win over the Sixers in the first meeting between the teams Nov. 15 in Atlanta.

TV: 7:30 p.m., SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (23-21): The silver lining in Teague’s absence has been the increased impact of Shelvin Mack, who is finally getting significant minutes after bouncing around on three teams in his first two seasons. Mack, who became a steady contributor off the Atlanta bench in December, has averaged 12 points and 5.5 assists in starting both games without Teague. The Butler University product has committed just three turnovers in 55 minutes in that span, fortifying one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios (3.29) in the NBA.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-31): Turner’s big basket gives Philadelphia some momentum but recent history suggests the club might have issues carrying it over onto the home court. The Sixers have lost four straight home games and seven of their last eight at Wells Fargo Center, while compiling a 6-3 mark on the road since Dec. 29. They have been outscored by an average of 11.3 points during the four-game home losing streak and own just one win in regulation at home since early November.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Turner is averaging 1.9 turnovers this month after giving the ball up 3.3 times in December and 3.6 in November.

2. Hawks F Paul Millsap has recorded at least one steal in a career-high 16 straight games.

3. Atlanta is seeking its first three-game winning streak in the series since the 2002-03 season.

PREDICTION: Hawks 105, 76ers 102