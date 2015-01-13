Preview: Hawks at 76ers

After an impressive victory at home, surging Atlanta looks to continue its run on the road when it visits Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Hawks pulled away in dominant fashion in a 120-89 win over Washington on Sunday to claim their eighth straight victory and improve to 22-2 in their last 24 games. They have also won a franchise-record eight straight on the road and five in a row overall against Philadelphia, including a 95-79 triumph at home on Dec. 10.

Kyle Korver was one of five Atlanta players in double figures with 17 points in that victory and one of eight Hawks in that category with 19 points against the Wizards, making 5-of-7 3-pointers to spearhead a 16-of-31 effort from beyond the arc. The 76ers are in search of their first three-game winning streak of the season after a 93-92 win over Indiana on Saturday. Michael Carter-Williams finished a 15-point showing with the decisive basket in the closing seconds as Philadelphia won for the third time in four games following its dreadful 4-28 start.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE HAWKS (29-8): The efficiency from long range against the Wizards continues an impressive shooting stretch for Atlanta, which has made 48.1 percent of its triples over a four-game span. Korver is always in that mix while reserve forward Pero Antic has provided a nice boost of late, burying 9-of-16 3-pointers over his last four games and making at least one 3 in 11 straight games, the second-longest run of his career. Opponents have struggled to catch up on the other end, hitting 28.6 percent of their long-distance tries over the course of the Hawks’ four-game hot stretch.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (7-29): Philadelphia’s 7-12 record over the past month-plus absolutely sparkles when compared to the 0-17 start that came before it, but the squad knows it will not completely alter the course of the franchise. “[The 0-17 start] does seem a while ago,” head coach Brett Brown said following Saturday’s win. “Whether what we’ve done lately has erased that stat, that fact from people’s minds, I don’t know.” The improved effort has mostly been evident on the defensive end - the 76ers have held opponents to 92.3 points over their 3-1 span, limiting four straight foes to fewer than 100 points for the first time in nearly two years.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. 76ers G Tony Wroten is averaging 19.8 points in six games this month but shooting only 38.3 percent in the process.

2. Opponents take a league-high 25.7 3-pointers per game against Atlanta, while Philadelphia is second in that category at 25.4.

3. Korver is 8-of-10 from 3-point range in the last two games .

PREDICTION: Hawks 106, 76ers 97