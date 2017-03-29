Preview: Hawks at 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks halted a damaging slide and look to make it back-to-back victories when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Atlanta lost seven consecutive games before posting a 95-91 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is tied for fifth place with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference race.

The Hawks are three games clear of the ninth-place Chicago Bulls and are looking to create some momentum after point guard Dennis Schroder fueled Tuesday's victory with 27 points. "It feels great to get a win," Schroder told reporters. "Now it's time to start a winning streak." Philadelphia won for the fifth time in nine games by recording a 106-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Forward Dario Saric continues to emerge as a leading Rookie of the Year candidate by scoring 23 points for his seventh 20-point outing of the month.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE HAWKS (38-36): Atlanta's recent struggles are partially due to injuries, including All-Star forward Paul Millsap (knee tightness), who has missed six consecutive games and will miss at least two more. The Hawks were concerned enough to have Millsap visit Dr. James Andrews on Monday, and Andrews determined Millsap is bothered by knee synovitis and performed a non-surgical procedure. Swingman Kent Bazemore (knee) has sat out five consecutive games but may return against the 76ers, while forward Thabo Sefolosha (groin) will miss his third straight contest.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (28-46): Center Joel Embiid was the sure Rookie of the Year before a knee injury ended his season after 31 games and now Saric has established his candidacy. Saric is averaging 19.4 points over the past 20 games with six double-doubles and a 32-point outing standing out as part of his rise. Second-year center Jahlil Okafor (knee) has missed four of the past five games but coach Brett Brown insists he won't be shut down.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks are 3-0 against the 76ers this season and have won the past six meetings.

2. Atlanta C Dwight Howard registered 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots against Phoenix for his 16th consecutive double-digit rebounding game.

3. Philadelphia G Gerald Henderson (hip) sat out Tuesday but may return against the Hawks.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, 76ers 105