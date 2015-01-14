Horford posts triple-double to lead Hawks past 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer rested three starters when his red-hot team faced the woebegone Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but said he was worried that the remaining players might stray outside their usual roles.

As it turned out, he said, “Nobody tried to do too much.”

Except, perhaps, for center/forward Al Horford.

Horford had the first triple-double of his eight-year career, logging 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Hawks rolled to a 105-87 victory over the Sixers, Atlanta’s ninth straight win and its 23rd in the last 25 games.

It was also the Hawks’ ninth straight road victory, a franchise single-season record.

Reserve guard Kent Bazemore added a season-high 17 points and guard/forward Kyle Korver had 15 for the Hawks, who at 30-8 own the Eastern Conference’s best record. Amid a stretch in which they will play four games in five nights, they rested guard Jeff Teague and forwards Paul Millsap and DeMarre Carroll.

It didn’t matter, as they shot 48.3 percent, nailed 12 of 23 3-point attempts and recorded 34 assists on 42 field goals. They also had a 47-35 rebounding advantage.

“It’s a good feeling,” Horford said of his triple-double, “but really I‘m just playing team basketball. I‘m out there finding people, and they’re knocking down shots. They kept making shot after shot, so it’s a good feeling when you’re playing like that and you’re having fun.”

Horford, who made eight of 10 shots from the floor, became just the fourth NBA player since 2000-01 to record a triple-double while shooting 80 percent or better.

“He’s one of the guys that just is stable, and just very, very solid -- (able to) pass it, shoot it, rebound, smart,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “Just a great player.”

Michael Carter Williams had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Philadelphia (7-30), which was seeking its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Horford recorded 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the first three quarters, and said his teammates were telling him on the bench how close he was to a personal milestone. He grabbed his 10th board with 9:04 left in the game, on a miss by Sixers forward Robert Covington.

There was some drama involved with that rebound, Horford said.

“Me and (center Mike) Muscala were about to get it,” he said, “and (guard) Shelvin (Mack) was like, ‘No, let him get it.’ The guys were great about it.”

Horford scored nine points in the first quarter, which ended with the Hawks holding a 25-20 lead, but guard K.J. McDaniels and forward Luc Mbah a Moute hit 3-pointers during a 10-3 Sixers rush early in the second quarter, enabling Philadelphia to forge a 30-30 tie.

The game was again tied at 33-33, but the Hawks closed the first half with a 16-4 flurry, one that included three 3-pointers in the final 1:13 -- two by Korver, an ex-Sixer, and one by forward Mike Scott -- to give Atlanta a 49-37 lead.

“And I think after that point,” Brown said, “the energy wasn’t at all what we need and what we want.”

Horford had 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the half for Atlanta. McDaniels had 10 points to lead the Sixers, who shot just 33.3 percent to that point.

Atlanta pushed its lead to 21, at 74-53, on a 3-pointer by Mack, a former Sixer, with 48.9 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Hawks’ advantage swelled to as many as 24 in the final period.

NOTES: Sixers G Tony Wroten, who scored 10 points, left the game in the fourth quarter with a sprained right knee. ... Philadelphia rookie F Jerami Grant scored a career-high 13 points off the bench. ... Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, who, like 76ers coach Brett Brown, is a former San Antonio assistant, said there are “some similarities” between the style his team plays and that favored by the Spurs. “It’s just good basketball,” Budenholzer said. “Obviously San Antonio’s the team that’s done it well, but I think there are teams at every level, in every part of the country and in every league that do things well, that we all kind of want to steal from.” ... The game was a homecoming of sorts for Hawks F Elton Brand, who played for the 76ers from 2008-12. “I know it’s winding down,” the 35-year-old Brand said of his career. “I‘m enjoying riding the bus. I go to Utah, take a walk, try to get some lunch in the mountains or something, because I don’t know if I’ll be back there, you know what I mean? I‘m enjoying it, though.” ... 76ers G-F Hollis Thompson returned after missing the previous 11 games with an upper respiratory infection.