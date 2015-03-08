Noel leads 76ers past Hawks

PHILADELPHIA -- The Atlanta Hawks sported a shorthanded roster Saturday night, with coach Mike Budenholzer opting to rest three starters against one of the league’s worst teams.

Doing so bothered Philadelphia 76ers Nerlens Noel.

It showed in Noel’s play as he paired 11 points and 17 rebounds as

the 76ers rallied from a 16-point deficit to take down the Eastern Conference-leading Hawks, 92-84.

Noel, who leads all rookies with 11 double-doubles, also had five steals for the Sixers, who snapped a four-game skid and won for only the second time in their last 11 games.

He said he took it personally that Budenholzer rested forwards Paul Millsap and Kyle Korver and guard DeMarre Carroll against the Sixers (14-49).

“I think, honestly, we always do,” Noel said. “It’s been said before. We’re not a team that’s going to lay down. We’re a team that’s going to play with high energy and play hard.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hawks at 76ers

“I don’t care who’s playing,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. “I get to a stage where I don’t even care. Teams come in and they sat this guy or that guy. We’re at a stage where we’re just hungry to compete.”

Reserve swingman Hollis Thompson made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers, who made only 36.8 percent of their shots.

It marked Philadelphia’s first win in 41 games this season in which it had been outshot. The Sixers compensated for the poor shooting by outrebounding Atlanta, 55-42, and holding them below the 90-point mark for only the sixth time this season.

Philadelphia closed the game on a 10-1 run.

Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroder’s free throw with 4:16 left in the fourth quarter gave the Hawks an 83-82 lead. Atlanta went scoreless for nearly three minutes until forward Kent Bazemore made the second of two free-throw attempts, with 1:22 to play.

Noel had two steals and a basket in the game-deciding run.

“I want to keep establishing myself, playing hard and playing for the city of Philadelphia and get better,” Noel said.

The Hawks (49-13), who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end, got 17 points from guard Jeff Teague and 16 more from Schroder.

“They were better than us tonight,” Budenholzer said of the Sixers, who held the Hawks to 31 second-half points and 39-percent shooting. “Our guys got to learn and grow. It wasn’t our best night. It’s a combination. We were not very good and their defense was good.”

The finish was starkly different than the start for the 76ers.

Philadelphia missed six of its first seven shots of the game and fell behind by 16 in the second quarter before getting within 53-47 at halftime.

The 76ers scored the first eight points of the third and took a 72-69 lead into the fourth.

In the fourth, Thompson swished a 3-pointer from the left side to knot the game at 79-all with a little more than six minutes to play. That triggered a back-and-forth swap of the lead, until the Sixers surged in the final four minutes.

In all, the game featured 18 lead changes and 11 ties, and Philadelphia outscored Atlanta, 45-31, in the third and fourth quarters.

“Honestly, we couldn’t get a basket,” said Hawks forward Al Horford, who shot 6-of-16 and scored 12 points. “It just happens.”

NOTES: Former Philadelphia G Allen Iverson was at Wells Fargo Center for the second straight night, receiving a standing ovation. ... Atlanta F DeMarre Carroll and F Paul Millsap were with the Hawks, but were not available. G Kyle Korver did not make the trip to Philadelphia. Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer cited an interest in “maintaining our health” as his reason for resting three starters for the Eastern Conference-leading Hawks. Atlanta F-C Pero Antic (ankle) also did not play. ... Philadelphia coach Brett Brown doesn’t sound convinced that injured rookie C Joel Embiid (foot) will play this season. “If you look at the risk-reward of what you’d get versus what you’d risk, it severely tilts toward not a wise task if his foot is not perfect.” Brown said. The 76ers claimed G Glenn Robinson III off waivers. The rookie had been waived by Minnesota and is the son of Glenn Robinson, who was a 76er from 2003-2005. ... Philadelphia G-F Robert Covington (elbow) started for the first time since March 1.