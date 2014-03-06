Defense carries Blazers to rout of Hawks

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Entering Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Portland Trail Blazers had two primary goals.

“We wanted to put them away early, and we wanted to play good (defense),” Blazers forward Nicolas Batum said. “I think we did a good job on both.”

Portland built an 18-point halftime lead and held Atlanta to 33 percent shooting in a 102-78 romp at the Moda Center.

Batum scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds as the Trail Blazers (42-19) won for the sixth time in seven games.

Five other players scored in double figures for the Blazers (42-19). Guard Mo Williams led the way with 15 points, while guard Damian Lillard and center Robin Lopez had 12 apiece and forward LaMarcus Aldridge and guard Wesley Matthews added 10 each.

“A really good bounce-back win for us after the last game (a 107-106 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday),” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “It was a good defensive effort. We shared the ball. Just a good all-around game.”

Forward Cartier Martin came off the bench to score 16 points for Atlanta, which lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

“It wasn’t a good night for us,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We really struggled offensively, and when you don’t see the ball go in (the basket) that many time, it affects ... your defense.”

Atlanta guard Kyle Korver’s NBA-record streak of making at least one 3-pointer in a game ended at 127. Korver, hounded by Portland guard Wesley Matthews, shot 1-for-9 from the field, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

“We didn’t go in saying, ‘Let’s stop the streak,’ but he was a priority in the game plan,” Stotts said. “It was a team thing, but Wes took a lot of pride in that challenge. They were going head to head. It was fun to watch.”

Korver said he was “a little bummed, for sure, but it was good while it lasted. Someday, we’ll look back and be proud. But it was a tough game all-around for us, and that was part of it.”

Said Batum: “Wes was like his boyfriend. They were hugging each other out there. ‘Everywhere he go, I go.’ Wes did a great job.”

Batum helped Portland finish with a 53-37 rebounding advantage.

“He’s really being conscientious about going to the defensive boards rather than leaking out,” Stotts said.

Portland did much of its damage from long distance, shooting 13-for-29 on 3-point attempts.

The Hawks’ 78 points were the fewest scored by a Portland opponent this season and two above Atlanta’s season low. The visitors sank just four of 27 attempts from 3-point range.

Portland hiked an 18-point halftime advantage to 66-44 four minutes into the third quarter. Atlanta never got closer than 17 points the rest of the way.

The Blazers outscored Atlanta 16-6 over the final six minutes of the first quarter to seize a 29-19 lead. They extended the margin to 56-38 at halftime, with Batum (nine points, 13 rebounds in the half) doing much of the damage.

The Hawks shot only 25 percent from the field in the half, including 2-for-14 from 3-point range. The Blazers, meanwhile shot 42.5 percent from the field but sank seven of 15 3-point attempts and owned a 28-19 rebounding edge at the break.

“We just didn’t execute very well,” Korver said. “We had a hard time getting good looks, and it felt like they had an open shot every time. They were just driving in and kicking out and hitting 3s, and they really got us on our heels. Not one of our better games.”

NOTES: Portland F LaMarcus Aldridge, who started the game 0-for-7, didn’t make his first basket until five minutes into the third quarter. He finished 1-for-13 from the field, totaling 10 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes. ... Portland F Nicolas Batum has 49 rebounds in the past three games ... The Blazers have made at least 13 3-pointers an NBA-high 12 times this season. ... Atlanta F Paul Millsap (knee) missed his fifth consecutive game. ... Portland F Thomas Robinson (knee) sat out his fourth game in a row. ... Atlanta G Jeff Teague, who scored at least 26 points in each of his previous four games, managed only 10 Wednesday night on 4-for-12 shooting.