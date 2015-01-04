Hawks work inside in win over Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers haven’t had many weaknesses as they’ve built the best record in the NBA this season.

Atlanta exploited what Portland coach Terry Stotts considers the Blazers’ Achilles heel in the Hawks’ 115-107 victory on Saturday night at the Moda Center.

The Hawks (25-8) used a 64-38 points-in-the-paint advantage to send Portland (26-8) to only its fourth loss in 18 games.

“I’ve been concerned about points-in-the paint defensively all season,” Stotts said. “The ball was getting to the rim too much tonight. The Hawks had 22 (points in the paint) in the first quarter, and only two came off the fast break. You can’t consistently give up that much in the paint.”

Forward Paul Millsap scored 27 points and guard Jeff Teague added 22 points for the Hawks, who won their fourth straight game and for the 18th time in their last 20 games.

Seven Hawks scored in double figures, including guard Thabo Sefolosha, who contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench.

“A big win for us,” said guard Kyle Korver, who had 14 points and eight rebounds. “We got beat here by about 100 (102-78) last year. They have great fans and they’re a great team, but I thought we played a really good game.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge collected 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who saw the end to a four-game win streak.

Portland had 18 turnovers -- 13 in the first half, and 12 in the first 18 minutes of the game. That helped Atlanta take control after an early 8-0 deficit.

“It was a great first few minutes,” said Aldridge, who had his 18th double-double of the season and his 15th game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. “Then (the Hawks) did a really good job of taking us out of our rhythm and making us play too fast. They brought their defense. They made us uncomfortable most of the night.”

Portland made a late run, slicing a 20-point deficit late in the third quarter to five at 106-101 inside the final two minutes. The Hawks held off the Blazers despite missing five of 10 free throws down the stretch.

“Our defensive activity to start the game put us in a good position,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We were able to maintain that most of the game. At times, we got a little bit out of rhythm offensively, but we got to the paint and a lot of different guys played well.”

The Hawks started the game 0 of 6 from the field but then took charge, using a 13-0 spurt to go in front 24-17 with 3:02 left in the first quarter. They extended the margin to 34-23 early in the second period, led 52-49 at the half and started the third quarter on a 10-2 run to extend their lead to 62-51.

A 3-pointer by Korver and a driving layup by Teague made it 79-59 with 3:46 left in the quarter.

Portland then went on a 14-2 tear -- capped by a 27-foot bomb at the buzzer by guard Damian Lillard -- to close the gap to 83-75 entering the fourth quarter.

The Hawks regained momentum and were ahead 106-91 with 3:20 to play, but the Blazers used a 10-0 roll to close to within 106-101 with 1:57 left. It was as close as Portland came the rest of the way.

NOTES: Atlanta shot 51.2 percent from the field but was only 6 of 17 from 3-point range. ... The Blazers are 15-2 against Eastern Conference opponents and 15-3 at home this season. ... Portland C Joel Freeland left the game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter and did not return. The Blazers are already going without starting C Robin Lopez, who has missed the last nine games with a broken hand. ... Atlanta’s total matched the most points scored against Portland in regulation in a game this season. The Blazers lost 115-106 at Chicago on Dec. 12. ... Portland G Damian Lillard played in his 19th consecutive game, putting him into a second-place tie with Terry Porter for the second-longest streak in franchise history. ... Midway through the third quarter, Atlanta led 70-57 and held a huge edge in both points in the paint (42-12) and fast-break points (12-2).