Preview: Hawks at Bobcats

The Charlotte Bobcats have their head coach back in the fold - and they’ll be looking to celebrate his return with a victory Monday night as they entertain the Atlanta Hawks in a Southeast Division showdown. The Bobcats have been without the services of coach Steve Clifford since he underwent surgery to have two stents placed in his heart last week. The Bobcats also hope to welcome back center Al Jefferson, who has played in just one game with the team this season.

Charlotte will need all the help it can get Monday against an Atlanta team that has given the Bobcats plenty of trouble over the past two seasons. The Hawks have won eight consecutive head-to-head meetings, with six of those victories coming by double digits. Atlanta comes into this one fresh off a 104-94 triumph over the Orlando Magic back on Saturday night, while the Bobcats fell to .500 on the season following a 10-point loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (3-3): Atlanta small forward Kyle Korver has carved himself out a decent NBA career built primarily on his ability to hit 3-pointers - and that skill has him in rarefied air. The 32-year-old has a share of the second-longest streak of games with at least one 3-pointer in NBA history, extending his run to 79 games with a second-quarter basket in the win over Orlando. Korver is 10 games shy of the all-time mark set by Dana Barros back in 1996.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (3-3): A wonky ankle has sidelined Jefferson for all but the season opener, though the marquee free-agent acquisition is close to returning to the lineup. While Charlotte may have to wait one more game for Jefferson’s return, Clifford will be back on the sidelines against the Hawks. “I was lucky,” he said of his heart trouble. “It was a warning sign and I’ve since been educated that a lot of people ... don’t get warning signs.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta prevailed 104-92 in their last encounter Jan. 23.

2. The Hawks lead the NBA in assists per game (28.3), led by point guard Jeff Teague at 9.8.

3. Korver shoots better than 50 percent from 3-point range against the Bobcats for his career.

PREDICTION: Hawks 97, Bobcats 90