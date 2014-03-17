Preview: Hawks at Bobcats

The Charlotte Bobcats aim to solidify their playoff positioning when they put a season high-tying four-game winning streak on the line at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Bobcats and Hawks take up the last two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, with seventh-place Charlotte holding a 2 1/2-game lead after picking up a 101-92 win at Milwaukee on Sunday. Kemba Walker led a balanced attack with 21 points as the Bobcats secured their second four-game winning streak in a month.

Atlanta is also surging, having won three in a row following a 1-14 slide, but the rebound has come against some of the dregs of the league, including a 97-92 victory over Denver on Saturday at home. Paul Millsap led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Jeff Teague had 15 points and 10 assists. The Hawks have won the first two encounters with Charlotte, both games taking place before the New Year.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (29-35): Kyle Korver notably had his record streak of games with at least one 3-pointer snapped earlier this month, but has since acted as if he is intent on making the next run a special one. The sharpshooter has made an incredible 15-of-21 3-pointers in his last five games, including a pair of 4-for-4 showings and another in which he was 3-for-3. The Bobcats have stifled Korver to a degree, holding him to four 3-pointers in 12 attempts in the two previous meetings.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (33-34): While Atlanta is looking up at Charlotte and also back at those teams looking to climb into the playoff picture, the Bobcats have designs on making a move up the ladder. They trail sixth-place Brooklyn by just 1 1/2 games in the East and play the Nets twice in the next four games after Atlanta leaves town. Charlotte, which last won five in a row in the 2009-10 season, has not been at .500 since it was 7-7.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bobcats G Gary Neal is averaging 18.7 points in his last three games.

2. Walker was 7-for-31 from the floor in the two losses to the Hawks earlier this season.

3. The teams meet once more April 14 in the second-to-last game for both squads.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 100, Hawks 95