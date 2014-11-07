Preview: Hawks at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets aim to snap their second long losing streak in three nights when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Hornets, who ended a 16-game skid against Miami with a 96-89 win Wednesday, look to snap a streak of six straight home losses to the Hawks. Atlanta, which dug out of a 17-point hole Wednesday at San Antonio before falling 94-92, has dropped its first two road games by a combined nine points.

Atlanta has scored 30 or more points in the fourth quarter of each game this season and is shooting 56.9 percent in the final stanza, but a slow start doomed the Hawks against the Spurs. “They talk about the fourth quarter and how it’s a different level of play, and it is, but you’ve got to come out ready every night,” Hawks guard Kyle Korver told reporters. “We put ourselves in a big hole and didn’t quite have enough.” The Hawks won three of four meetings last season and haven’t lost in Charlotte since April 13, 2011.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta, Charlotte)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (1-2): Atlanta has been unselfish at the offensive end, leading the league with 26 assists per game and boasting six players who average double-digit scoring. Point guard Jeff Teague (16.7 points, seven assists) leads the team in scoring, but the Hawks have a tough tandem in the post with Al Horford (14 points, eight rebounds) and Paul Millsap (14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds). The Hawks have to do a better job of taking advantage of opponents’ miscues — they forced San Antonio into 21 turnovers but converted them into only 14 points.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (2-3): Al Jefferson (20.4 points, seven rebounds) and Kemba Walker (15.2 points, four assists) form a strong inside-outside duo. The Hornets haven’t gotten newcomer Lance Stephenson into a rhythm at the offensive end yet — he’s shooting just 26.7 percent and averaging 6.6 points — but he’s averaging 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists and adds some versatility that allows Walker to work off the ball more. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds) has missed the past two games with bruised ribs and Is questionable, but second-year center Cody Zeller (nine points, 4.8 rebounds) is giving the Hornets solid minutes off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jefferson has scored in double figures in 30 consecutive regular-season games dating to last season and has topped 20 points 23 times during the streak.

2. Korver (1,517) is tied with Mike Bibby for the 21st-most 3-pointers made in NBA history and is 11 behind Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel (1,528) for 20th.

3. The Hornets are 2-0 when leading after the first quarter and 0-3 when trailing after the opening period.

PREDICTION: Hornets 94, Hawks 91