Preview: Hawks at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets face an uphill struggle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That task gets even tougher Saturday when the Atlanta Hawks visit. The Hornets, who sit 1 1/2 games out of the eighth spot after a 110-107 double-overtime loss to Washington on Friday, have lost eight of their last 10 games and still have two games left with Toronto and one each with Atlanta and Houston.

“This was a tough loss. I think this loss is going to haunt us all summer long,” Hornets center Al Jefferson told the Charlotte Observer. “Even if we do make the playoffs, this loss could be the difference in being the eighth, rather than seventh, seed.” The Hawks wrapped up the top seed in the East with Friday’s 99-86 win over Miami combined with Cleveland’s loss against Brooklyn. DeMarre Carroll scored 24 points and Paul Millsap added 21 in the win over Miami.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta, Charlotte)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (55-17): The last time Atlanta was the top seed in the Eastern Conference was 1993-94 when it finished 57-25. “I think it’s a credit to our players and all the good work they’ve done all year,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. “We’re obviously proud of what they’ve done. I‘m very happy for them, happy for us, happy for our organization and our fans.” The Hawks played without point guard Jeff Teague, who had a sprained ankle, but Dennis Schroeder contributed 12 points and a career-high 11 assists.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (30-41): Jefferson had 31 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Washington, which came back from a four-point deficit with 11 seconds left. Mo Williams had 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds but missed potential game-winners in regulation and the first overtime, and a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the second. Forward Michael Kidd-Glilchrist sprained an ankle in the third quarter and did not return. The club is 3-15 when Kidd-Gilchrist doesn’t play.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hornets G Kemba Walker shot 3-of-17 against Washington after hitting on 4-of-13 against the Nets on Wednesday.

2. The clubs have split two games this season, with Jefferson scoring 34 on 15-of-24 shooting in the Hornets’ 122-119 double-overtime win Nov. 7.

3. The Hawks are 8-0 when Schroeder starts.

PREDICTION: Hawks 101, Hornets 95