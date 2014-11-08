(Updated: minor editing throughout)

Hornets 122, Hawks 119 (2OT): Lance Stephenson banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer in double overtime as host Charlotte knocked off Atlanta.

The shot by Stephenson, who finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds, helped the Hornets snap a six-game home losing streak against the Hawks. Al Jefferson had a season-high 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Gary Neal scored a season-best 23 points off the bench and Kemba Walker added 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Al Horford had a season-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds, Jeff Teague contributed 22 points and a season-best 15 assists and Kyle Korver matched his season high of 20 points for Atlanta. DeMarre Carroll and Paul Millsap added 13 points apiece for the Hawks, who led late in regulation before Jefferson split two free throws to tie it at 97 with 9.9 seconds remaining.

Neal hit two free throws to give Charlotte a 108-102 with 24.3 seconds left in the first overtime, but Teague’s basket and a 3-pointer by Korver brought Atlanta to within one with 12 seconds remaining. Walker hit two free throws for the Hornets and Atlanta’s Mike Scott hit a tying 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds left to force another extra session.

The Hawks’ Pero Antic hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:06 left in the second overtime and the Hornets were called for a 24-second violation with 2.7 seconds left. Korver was called for an offensive foul with 2.2 seconds left before Stephenson ended the festivities with his 30-foot game-winning shot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Atlanta had a 15-1 edge in fast-break points. … The Hornets were just 6-of-21 from 3-point range, while the Hawks went 13-for-33. … Korver made four 3-pointers to raise his career count to 1,521, ranking 21st in NBA history after breaking a tie with Mike Bibby.