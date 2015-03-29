Hornets 115, Hawks 100: Kemba Walker and Gerald Henderson combined for 41 points and 10 assists and ignited two spurts as host Charlotte won a critical game against undermanned Atlanta.

Henderson scored 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting while Walker finished with 21 points and six assists as the Hornets pulled within one game of Boston for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. Mo Williams scored 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte pulled away and Marvin Williams scored 17 as Charlotte shot 52.5 percent from the field to survive a 3-point onslaught by Atlanta and win for just the third time in 11 games.

Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 20 points and Dennis Schroder added 17 and 11 assists for the Hawks, who rested four starters one night after securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs while point guard Jeff Teague sat with an ankle injury. Mike Muscala tossed in a career-best 18 points and John Jenkins contributed a season-high 16 as Atlanta shot 15-of-30 from beyond the arc.

Henderson and Walker combined for 17 points and six assists in the first quarter as Charlotte took a four-point lead, and Marvin Williams and P.J. Hairston combined for 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 from the arc, to forge a 57-52 edge at the break. Henderson made three baskets - including a 3-pointer - and Walker connected on four hoops as Charlotte made seven consecutive field-goal attempts to push the lead to 11 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third.

The Hawks got within eight after 3-pointers by Austin Daye, Muscala and Pero Antic in the first two minutes of the fourth, but Mo Williams helped restore order with a trio of 3-pointers, a jumper and two free throws over a five-minute span to push the lead to 15. Williams shot 5-of-8 in the period, including 4-of-5 from the arc, as Charlotte coasted home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Schroder and Marvin Williams were assessed double technical fouls after the two fell to the ground after colliding with each other while fighting for rebound position in the third quarter. … The Hornets shot 12-of-26 from the arc and committed just nine turnovers… The Hawks got three 3-pointers apiece from Schroder, Jenkins and Bazemore and two from Muscala.