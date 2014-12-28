Hawks hold off Bucks to avoid second straight loss

MILWAUKEE -- Fresh off a thorough, 30-point drubbing at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Atlanta Hawks had no intentions of letting the Bucks put forth an encore performance when the same two teams met Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

And though it took some late defensive stands and 10 fourth-quarter points from point guard Jeff Teague, the Hawks avoided losing consecutive games for the first time since mid-November by holding off Milwaukee, 90-85, in front of an announced crowd of 16,788.

“It was a good defensive effort on the road,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It gave us a chance to win a tough game against a good opponent, which is never easy on the road. We didn’t shoot well but our defense gave us a chance.”

Atlanta got back to its winning ways but the Hawks certainly weren’t sharp. They turned the ball over 14 times and were held to 36.7 percent shooting -- 31 percent from beyond the arc -- but made up for it with an all-hands-on-deck approach to rebounding and converted 17 offensive rebounds into 16 points.

The Hawks also made the most of Milwaukee’s 19 turnovers, which Atlanta turned into 32 points.

“That was big,” said Hawks guard Kyle Korver. “When you’re not shooting the ball well from the outside, you have to find ways to get ... to the free throw line.”

Center Al Horford finished with 20 points and forward Paul Millsap added 17 for the Hawks, who have won six of their last seven games.

“It was effort,” Horford said. “Sometimes that’s the way it is. I know everybody always preaches it and it was the case for us tonight. We didn’t shoot well and we didn’t play our best, but we were still able to find a way.”

Point guard Brandon Knight kept the Bucks close, scoring five quick points, including a 3-pointer with 3:31 to play that made it an 82-80 game. But the Bucks wouldn’t score again until a 3-pointer by forward Khris Middleton with 24.6 seconds remaining.

Middleton hit five 3-pointers off the bench to lead the Bucks with 21 points.

“Khris can put a lot of pressure on the defense,” Kidd said. “I like that we made shots but he also helped us rebound. He gave us a big lift.”

Knight added 10 points with three assists and center Zaza Pachulia, facing his former team, had 11 points with 15 rebounds but the Bucks shot 39 percent from the field.

“We had some good looks, some open looks we just couldn’t convert,” Kidd said. “Guys had open 3‘s, they got to the basket, we just couldn’t finish. That happens.”

After snapping the Hawks’ eight-game home court winning streak -- and five-game streak overall -- with a 107-77 rout Friday night, the Bucks came out flat Saturday in the rematch.

Milwaukee went 4-for-23 from the field and turned the ball over four times as Atlanta jumped out to an 11-point lead through one quarter.

But the Hawks, who didn’t shoot all that well in the first (35 percent), went ice cold in the second. They missed 10 of their first 11 shots while the Bucks went on a 12-2 run and got within 23-22 on a 3-pointer by shooting guard O.J. Mayo with 6:16 left in the quarter.

Middleton put Milwaukee ahead with another 3-pointer but the Bucks went into the half down a pair.

Down by as many as 12 in the third, Milwaukee launched its comeback by shooting 53 percent in the quarter and finally took back the lead with just under 10 minutes to play when Middleton connected on a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 71-70.

“Besides all (the turnovers and offensive rebounds), we still had a chance to win,” Kidd said. “We just came up short.”

Atlanta has won five in a row at Milwaukee.

NOTES: Atlanta F Pero Antic was active Saturday after missing two games with an ankle injury. He played 16 minutes and finished with three points, five rebounds and a blocked shot. ... Milwaukee F Ersan Ilyasova missed his second straight game after suffering a concussion Tuesday night against the Hornets. That was Ilyasova’s first game back after missing nine games due to a fractured nose suffered Dec. 2 at Cleveland. ... The Bucks also were without C Larry Sanders for the second consecutive night. Sanders did not travel with the team to Atlanta because of the flu.