Preview: Hawks at Bulls

Chicago will still have a shot at the third seed in the Eastern Conference when it wraps up the regular season at home against Atlanta on Wednesday. The Bulls have won three straight to seize a half-game advantage on fourth-place Toronto entering Tuesday, but the Raptors had a game in hand and controlled their own destiny in the race for the third spot.

Finishing third would allow Chicago to take on Milwaukee in the first round as opposed to Washington - which knocked the Bulls out of the playoffs last season - but it also might set up a second-round encounter with Cleveland. Chicago certainly played as if it sought a higher seed when it dismantled Brooklyn 113-86 on Monday to clinch at least the fourth seed in the East. Meanwhile, the Hawks - who long ago clinched the No. 1 seed - were stunned at home by the lowly New York Knicks despite giving their healthy starters plenty of minutes. With little else to play for but a tune-up on Wednesday, Atlanta may choose to sit leading scorer and rebounder Paul Millsap (shoulder) for the sixth straight time.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (60-21): The home loss to the 17-win Knicks may serve as a wake-up call for Atlanta, which offered little resistance on the defensive end against one of the league’s lowest-scoring units. “That was the whole theme of the game,” said point guard Jeff Teague, one of six Hawks in double figures with 19 points. “We were just not into it.” The intensity may go back up a bit against the Bulls, a potential second-round opponent that has won 14 of the last 18 meetings in Chicago.

ABOUT THE BULLS (49-32): Given the fact that the Nets were fighting for their playoff lives, a 27-point win in Brooklyn speaks volumes for Chicago’s playoff readiness. The contest also served as a slump-buster for top reserve Nikola Mirotic, who scored 26 points in 24 minutes after a six-game stretch in which he averaged 9.7 points on 30.2 percent shooting. Center Joakim Noah, who is bothered by hamstring issues, sat out the win in Brooklyn.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks SG Kyle Korver made 7-of-9 3-pointers en route to 24 points in a 107-99 win at Chicago on Jan. 17.

2. Bulls PF Taj Gibson is averaging 14.3 points - nearly four more than his season average - on 62.2 percent shooting in a four-game span.

3. Atlanta PG Dennis Schroder was held out of the loss to the Knicks in order to rest.

PREDICTION: Bulls 105, Hawks 99