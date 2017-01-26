Balanced Hawks race past Bulls in fourth quarter

CHICAGO -- It was a remarkable comeback and a remarkable failure.

The comeback belonged to the Atlanta Hawks, who overcame a 10-point deficit with a 19-4 run in the final 2:52 of the fourth quarter to defeat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 on Wednesday night at the United Center.

"We talk all the time about playing 48 minutes," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "A lot of nights you are not mentally here or struggling. Tonight, our guys just kept fighting."

Down the hallway, the exact opposite sentiment was expressed in the Bulls' locker room -- primarily by star guards Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade.

Despite getting 40 points from Butler and 33 from Wade, the failure in this game belonged to the Bulls (23-24) -- and their stars made sure they owned it.

"I wish that I could say that everyone in here is going to go home and not eat tonight," Wade said. "I can't say that. I wish I could, but I don't know if it hurts. Games like this are supposed to hurt you. You're not supposed to sleep. You don't want to go up and talk to nobody. These games are supposed to hurt. I don't know if it's in the guys in this locker room."

Butler concurred, citing a drop in focus during Chicago's meltdown.

"We weren't guarding anybody, doing whatever we wanted to do, and we lost," he said, after his fifth game with at least 40 points this season. "Story of our year. Over and over. Same thing. It's not the first time we've seen this. It's not the first time we've done it."

The Hawks (27-19), who went 17-of-30 from the 3-point line, hung around just long enough to surge ahead late. Despite trailing for three-plus quarters, they got hot and found a way to win their third game against the Bulls in as many games this season and seventh straight victory against Chicago overall.

Dennis Schroder had 24 points, Paul Millsap had 21 and Thabo Sefolosha had 18 to lead Atlanta, which had six players finish in double-figure scoring.

The Bulls appeared to take control midway through the fourth, when Wade and Butler combined for 15 points in a 3:20 stretch that resulted in a 110-100 lead. The Hawks responded by scoring on their next four possessions to take their first lead, 112-110, including three unanswered 3-pointers from Millsap, Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr., who finished with 17 points.

Butler tied it 112-112 with 44.3 seconds remaining, on his 39th and 40th points, but the Hawks finished the game on a 7-2 run.

"We made a lot of bonehead mistakes out there, especially in the first half," Millsap said. "We were just not focused. We were not locked in that first half, but down the stretch, fourth quarter especially, we were able to focus in and do the things we were supposed to do."

The Bulls were unable to do those things. They forced some ill-advised shots in the final minute, missed them, and the Hawks capitalized to seal it.

"I don't know if I see enough guys who really want it," Wade said. "Losses like this, it has to hurt them. I'm 35-years old, man. I got three championships. It shouldn't hurt me more than it hurts these young guys. They have to want it."

Atlanta (27-19) trailed by eight points to start the second half but chipped away to force a 74-74 tie on Millsap's turnaround jumper with 2:56 left in the quarter.

Chicago responded with a 9-4 run to close out the third. Butler scored seven of his 13 points in the frame to put Chicago up 83-78 starting the fourth -- including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Butler had 30 points after three quarters, going 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. He finished 13 of 22 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Atlanta outscored Chicago 41-31 in the fourth to complete the comeback, shooting 13-of-23 from the field (56.5 percent) and 4-of-5 from the 3-point line (80 percent).

"Games like this will come up," Millsap said. "Hopefully we don't get ourselves in a hole like we did, but at some point, we have to win with whatever they will come at you with."

NOTES: Hawks F/C Mike Muscala tested out his left ankle during pregame, but missed his sixth straight game because of the sprain. ... Hawks G Malcolm Delaney was not selected for the Rising Stars Challenge as part of the NBA's upcoming All-Star weekend. ... Bulls PG Jerian Grant started for the second night in a row, making his seventh start of the season. He scored five points. "He's got some size," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "He gives you a guy who can handle it, and has played a lot of point guard over the course of his life and has some size to guard wings, and we can put Jimmy (Butler) on the ball, which we've done the past couple games."