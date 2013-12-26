Preview: Hawks at Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks may have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference but they have been woeful on the road entering Thursday’s visit to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers. Atlanta is just 4-9 away from home and has lost five straight since posting a road victory over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 22. The Cavaliers have an 8-5 home mark but are coming off their worst in-town showing of the season, a 115-92 defeat against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Cleveland will be looking to shake off back-to-back losing efforts by an average of 19.5 points when they entertain the Hawks. Coach Mike Brown was highly dejected after the team’s second straight miserable outing. “The mental approach is probably tougher than the physical approach,” Brown said. “We haven’t arrived. We’re getting hit in the mouth right now and I’m interested to see if we can respond the right way.” Atlanta lost in overtime to the Miami Heat on Monday despite making 17 3-pointers – tying for second-most in franchise history – including a career-best seven from Paul Millsap.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (15-13): Center Al Horford is averaging a career-best 18.3 points and looks on his way to the third All-Star appearance of his career. Horford has played superbly over the last six games, posting four double-doubles and averaging 23.2 points and 9.5 rebounds. Millsap is averaging 16.7 points and opening eyes with his sudden ability to knock down 3-point shots. After making just 31 in seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, the 6-8 forward has made 30 this season while shooting an impressive 45.5 percent from behind the arc, eighth-best in the NBA.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (10-17): Point guard Kyrie Irving figures to have plenty of motivation after going scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting against the Hawks earlier this month. Since that horrific performance, Irving has scored 20 or more points in six of eight games while averaging 25.8 points. He has three 30-point outings during the stretch that has raised his season mark to 21.5. Irving was among the dismayed players after the Detroit loss. “We’re just not being physical enough; that’s what it basically boils down to,” he said. “We’re just not starting off the games in the right way like we normally do.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Horford had 22 points and nine rebounds to help the Hawks post the 108-89 home win over Cleveland on Dec. 6.

2. Cavaliers G Dion Waiters (wrist) has missed three consecutive games.

3. Atlanta leads the NBA in assists per game (25.7) and has had least 20 in 26 of its 28 games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 104, Hawks 102