Preview: Hawks at Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks surged up the Eastern Conference standings by taking advantage of weak competition, but now they’re trying to keep up their hot streak against some of the league’s elite teams. Atlanta has won 10 of its last 11 heading into a tough road test against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Cavaliers have won nine straight against Eastern Conference opponents and are 12-3 overall against the East.

Atlanta didn’t beat a single team with a winning record during its recent nine-game winning streak, but it claimed a 93-86 home win over Chicago on Monday and now gets a shot at another Eastern Conference contender. “Each night we want to have the same expectations, the same standards, no matter who we’re playing,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. “But it’s always good to be tested by some of the teams we’re going to be playing now.” The Cavaliers, who have won nine of their last 11, blew out the Hawks in the first meeting this season, a 127-94 rout Nov. 15 in Cleveland.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (17-7): As dominant as Atlanta has been at home, it’s a pedestrian 5-5 on the road. All five Atlanta starters average double-digit scoring with point guard Jeff Teague (16.8 points, seven assists) leading the way, but center Al Horford (14 points, 6.6 rebounds) has picked it up of late, averaging 18.7 points over the past three games. Horford might have to continue to play extra minutes as the Hawks could be without backup center Pero Antic for a fourth consecutive game because of flu-like symptoms.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (14-9): Cleveland has been dominant at home of late, outscoring opponents by an average of 14.3 points during a six-game home winning streak. The Cavaliers finally seem to have jelled after their rocky start, and the trio of LeBron James (25.6 points, 7.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds), Kyrie Irving (20.4 points, 5.2 assists) and Kevin Love (17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds) is working well together. Love had an especially tough time adjusting to his new surroundings but has recorded double-doubles in seven of the past nine games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta is 13-1 when holding opponents under 100 points but has done so in only four of its 10 road games.

2. James (23,733) needs 25 points to pass Charles Barkley for 23rd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

3. Hawks SG Kyle Korver has made 44 consecutive free throws, three shy of the franchise record set by Tom McMillen in 1978-79.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 104, Hawks 100