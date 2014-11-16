Cavaliers 127, Hawks 94: LeBron James poured in 32 points and hit four of Cleveland’s franchise-record 19 3-pointers as the host Cavaliers pummeled Atlanta. Kyrie Irving also hit four 3-pointers en route to 20 points and Tristan Thompson added 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench as the Cavaliers won their fourth straight. Kevin Love scored 13 points, Joe Harris had 12 — all on 3s — and Shawn Marion contributed 11 for Cleveland, which snapped a four-game skid against the Hawks.

Paul Millsap scored 16 points and Mike Muscala added 13 off the bench to lead Atlanta, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Al Horford and John Jenkins scored 12 apiece and Thabo Sefolosha added 10 for the Hawks, who rested their starters for much of the second half.

It was 71-43 at halftime, as the Cavaliers shot a blistering 61 percent from the field in the first 24 minutes and were 13-of-17 from 3-point range. The Hawks made a brief charge early in the third quarter, but the margin never dipped below 20 points.

The Hawks kept it close for much of the first quarter despite Cleveland’s red-hot start, but the Cavaliers outscored the Hawks 20-6 over the final four minutes of the first quarter to turn it into a rout. Atlanta made only one field goal over the first five-plus minutes of the second quarter as Cleveland stretched the margin to 62-27.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cavaliers were 9-for-9 from 3-point range — the first team in NBA history to make at least nine 3s without a miss in any quarter — and made their first 11 shots from behind the arc. … Horford surpassed 6,000 points in his career. … Cleveland recorded assists on 39 of its 49 baskets, including 22 of 25 in the first half.