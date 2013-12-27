Teague, Hawks edge Cavs in double OT

CLEVELAND -- He needed three tries, but Jeff Teague finally made a buzzer-beater to win Thursday’s game.

The Hawks guard sank a 20-foot jumper at the end of double overtime, lifting Atlanta to a 127-125 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers before 18,682 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Teague saw his floater bounce off the rim with 0.9 seconds left in regulation, and he missed a baseline jumper at the first-overtime buzzer.

At the end of the second OT, Teague let the clock wind down, then fired a shot from the left of the key. The ball hit the rim, then the backboard, then the rim three more times before falling through the net.

He fell back onto the court in celebration and was swarmed by teammates.

Teague said the last shot was supposed to be a pick-and-roll.

“The Cavs switched on us, so I just went for it,” he said. “I couldn’t even see it (bounce on the rim), but Kyle (Korver) picked me up and told me what happened. I‘m really happy it went in.”

Teague paced the Hawks (16-13) with a career-high 34 points, a game-high 14 assists and three steals.

The 6-foot-2 guard converted 14 of 24 shots from the field.

The Cavaliers (10-18) couldn’t stop turning the ball over, as they matched their season high with 24 turnovers.

“Of course (we let this slip away), especially when we laid it on the line like that,” Cavaliers guard Dion Waiters said. “We have to close it out, especially at home.”

Cleveland suffered its third consecutive loss and fell for the fifth time in six games.

“It’s definitely a heart-breaker,” Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving said. “I had some costly turnovers. We turned the ball over too much.”

Irving committed six turnovers, including a costly one with 2.4 seconds left in the first overtime. Instead of going for a possible game-winner, Cleveland had to hope the Hawks’ last shot didn’t go in. Teague missed a 17-foot baseline attempt, sending the game into the second OT tied at 108.

The Cavaliers led by five points on three different occasions in the second OT, the last time at 118-113 with 2:50 to play.

First, they allowed a wide-open 3-pointer by Atlanta reserve center Pero Antic, whom Irving called “that guy with the beard.”

Then, the Hawks converted a rare four-point play by Korver, when Anderson Varejao fouled the guard beyond the 3-point arc.

The Cavaliers just couldn’t get the needed stops.

“It’s tough, man,” Waiters said. “We could have put them away a few times. We gave them a lot of second-chance points.”

Cavaliers coach Mike Brown added, ”I just felt we made too many mistakes as a group down the stretch of regulation and overtime and the second overtime -- not just offensively -- but defensively as well.

“We still don’t understand that we can win games by getting stops. That’s a big downfall of ours. Somehow we have to figure out we can’t outscore everybody.”

Waiters had 20 points and four assists in his first game since Dec. 17. He missed three games with tendinitis in his right wrist, and he wore a pad over the wrist Thursday.

“It was sore,” he said. “I didn’t want to miss any more games.”

Irving led all scorers with 40 points, and he added nine assists.

Irving was held scoreless in the previous meeting against the Hawks on Dec. 6. When he missed his first five shots Thursday, it stretched his streak to 14 misses in a row vs. Atlanta.

However, he subsequently sank four consecutive shots and was off and running. In all, he made 17 of 33 attempts Thursday.

The Hawks had four players score 20 or more points. Center Al Horford, who suffered a shoulder injury at the end of regulation, had 25 points and eight rebounds.

Forward Paul Millsap had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Korver had 20 points and five assists.

”Cleveland and Kyrie Irving were pretty amazing and pretty special,“ Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ”I‘m proud of our guys for finding a way.

“It was nice for this amazing game to finally be over. Obviously, Teague made a lot of plays throughout the game and in the overtimes. I‘m proud of him.”

Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson added 22 points and six rebounds, and center Anderson Varejao tied his season high with 17 rebounds.

NOTES: Hawks F DeMarre Carroll (wrist/thumb) and C Al Horford (right shoulder) were knocked out of the game with injuries. Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said they would be evaluated Friday. ... F Earl Clark replaced F Alonzo Gee in Cleveland’s starting lineup, and he scored three points. Gee never got off the bench. ... Cavaliers G Kyrie Irving remains second in the fan voting for the NBA All-Star game among backcourt players in the Eastern Conference. Heat G Dwyane Wade is first with 565,455 votes, followed by Irving with 524,000. Irving has a substantial lead over injured Bulls G Derrick Rose, who has 299,950 votes. ... Cavaliers G C.J. Miles knows shooters, and he holds Hawks G/F Kyle Korver in high regard. “He might go down as the best shooter ever,” Miles said. ... Hawks G John Jenkins is sidelined due to a back injury, while Atlanta F Cartier Martin was out because of a sprained ankle.