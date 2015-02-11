Preview: Hawks at Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks try to finish a sensational first half of the season on a high note when they travel to take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The Hawks have won three straight against the Celtics and are trying to complete a season sweep of Boston for the first time since 2009-10 and only the second time since 1998-99. The Celtics had matched their season-high with three straight wins before a 96-93 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Hawks haven’t lost consecutive games since Nov. 15 and 18, a fact Atlanta’s frontcourt of Al Horford, Paul Millsap and DeMarre Carroll preserved by combining for 73 points in Monday’s 117-105 win at Minnesota. “Al and Paul are both high-level players that have been very, very consistent,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. “I think that’s been one of our trademarks.” It’s also a key to success against the Celtics, who give up a whopping 44.9 points in the paint, fourth-most in the NBA.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (43-10): Atlanta has lost two of its last five games, which passes for a slump for the Eastern Conference’s top team. The Hawks have been remarkably balanced and consistent — all five starters average double-digit scoring and Atlanta ranks fifth in the league in scoring defense (97 points) and sixth in scoring offense (103.7). Point guard Jeff Teague (17.2 points, 7.5 assists) and Millsap (17 points, 7.9 rebounds) lead the way, but the Hawks have a number of players who can put up big numbers on a given night.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (19-31): Despite trading away two of their top players in Rajon Rondo and Jeff Green, the Celtics are only 2 1/2 games out of seventh place in the East. They’re thin on scoring threats, though, and center Kelly Olynyk remains sidelined by an ankle injury that has kept him out for more than two weeks. Nonetheless, six players scored in double figures against the Bucks led by power forward Jared Sullinger (14.4 points, eight rebounds), who has averaged 18.8 points over the past four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta, which already has set a franchise record for wins before the All-Star break, is trying to become the fifth team in NBA history with 44 wins prior to the break.

2. The Celtics are 1-23 when the opposition shoots for a higher percentage from the field.

3. The Hawks have won a franchise-record 13 consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents, including seven straight on the road.

PREDICTION: Hawks 104, Celtics 99